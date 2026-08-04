Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha ready for new challenge at Colo-Colo in Chile after World Cup success

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Although he spent most of his career with smaller clubs in lower divisions — most recently…

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Although he spent most of his career with smaller clubs in lower divisions — most recently Chaves in Portugal’s second tier — Vozinha always believed he belonged on a bigger stage.

Following a breakout World Cup with Cape Verde that won over fans worldwide, the 40-year-old goalkeeper has secured his high-profile move.

On Tuesday, he was officially unveiled by Colo-Colo, Chile’s most successful club.

“The decision was very clear. Despite playing in smaller leagues for clubs that weren’t exactly giants, deep down I always told myself I was a ‘big club’ player,” Vozinha said at a press conference. “So when Colo-Colo came calling, there was no doubt.”

Colo-Colo announced the signing in late July, but his arrival was delayed. Vozinha acknowledged receiving other offers but maintained that the Chilean club was always his first choice.

“From day one, I knew where I wanted to play. I received many offers, but Colo-Colo was always the priority,” said Josimar Évora Dias, widely known as Vozinha — a nickname that means “granny” in Portuguese.

Finalizing the deal required overcoming a unique regulatory hurdle: Chilean football rules state that players must wear their legal surnames on their jerseys.

The goalkeeper acknowledged the prospect of dropping his moniker was frustrating but welcomed the Chilean Football Federation’s decision to grant a special exception.

“It is the name I have used my entire life. In Cape Verde, it holds great significance and a rich history, and now it does globally as well,” he said. “If my grandmother were alive today, I think she would be proud. I hope to keep using it for the rest of my career as a tribute.”

Vozinha landed at Santiago Airport on Sunday to a raucous welcome from fans armed with flags, signs, and drums.

He passed his medical and signed his contract Monday, joined his new teammates for training Tuesday, and could make his debut this Sunday when league-leading Colo-Colo face Unión La Calera.

“The World Cup was the best thing that ever happened to me in football, but that is in the past now. Being here representing Colo-Colo — a massive club with a rich history — is the highlight of my club career,” he added.

His stellar performances against powerhouses like Spain, Uruguay, and Argentina transformed him into a global sensation, driving his social media following from under 50,000 to nearly 30 million in a matter of weeks.

Now, the goalkeeper who earned a spot in the FIFA World Cup Best XI looks to channel that momentum in South America.

“Playing in the World Cup comes with immense pressure. I played against the best national teams in the world, and now I just want to work hard and help this team achieve its goals,” Vozinha said.

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