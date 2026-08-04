Pakistan takes control on Day 3 of the 2nd test as West Indies 60 ahead but only 4 wickets in hand

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (AP) — West Indies led Pakistan by 60 runs with only four second-innings wickets in hand…

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (AP) — West Indies led Pakistan by 60 runs with only four second-innings wickets in hand Tuesday after the dramatic third day of the second test played out on a turning pitch.

First, Abdullah Shafique’s unbeaten 160 guided Pakistan past West Indies’ first innings of 344, then Jomel Warrican took 6-112 to bowl out Pakistan for 387 and limit the lead to 43 runs.

An opening partnership of 40 between Tagenarine Chanderpaul (17) and Kavem Hodge (34) almost wrote off the lead before Sajid Khan took 4-32 and Ali Usman 2-29 to reduce West Indies to 103-6 at stumps and put Pakistan in control.

Justin Greaves was not out 1 at stumps.

Sajid first took the wickets of Chanderpaul and Amir Jangoo (13) before a stubborn partnership between Shai Hope and captain Roston Chase took West Indies to 99-3, giving it hope of reaching the safety of stumps with wickets in hand.

That all changed in the last five overs of the day when Sajid first trapped Hope lbw for 15 and Jayden Seales in the same manner for a two-ball duck. Finally, Chase (17) fell to the last ball of the day, losing concentration and providing Usman with a simple return catch.

Pakistan now has the opportunity to wrap up the match on the fourth day Wednesday, to achieve its first test win away from home since 2023.

The third day also saw Pakistan captain Babar Azam denied his first test century in four years when he was run out for 88 to end a 183-run partnership with Shafique.

Pakistan was still 63 runs behind when Babar was left short of his ground by Brandon King’s direct hit from cover.

The Pakistan batters had been pressured by tight bowling and Babar thought he saw the chance of a relieving single when he pushed the ball into the off side. Shafique first supported the call for a run, then sent Babar back as King swooped on the ball.

Babar tried to turn, retreat and dive for the crease but was beaten by King’s flat throw that hit the stumps at the striker’s end. The Pakistan captain lay prostrate for some time then rose slowly and left the ground with every sign of dejection.

His last test century came in December 2022 against New Zealand at Karachi and his 88 Tuesday was his highest score in 35 innings since that match.

To add to the drama, King picked up a lower back injury and had to be stretchered off after he fell awkwardly after his throw to run out Babar. It is not yet clear whether he will bat on the fourth day but, if he does, he could provide a formidable partner for Greaves.

Earlier, Warrican was splendid with both the old ball and the second new ball as the left-arm spinner had debutant Awais Zafar clean bowled for 1 when the batter came out of his crease for a big shot but completely missed the line of the ball.

Shamar Joseph then trapped Salman Ali Agha plumb leg before wicket and Warrican claimed his third wicket of the innings after West Indies took the second new ball when Mohammad Rizwan was bowled for 18.

Warrican then wrapped up the Pakistan tail with three wickets in four balls.

West Indies leads the two-match series after a 90-run victory in the first test.

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