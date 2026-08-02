Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Get $10 Double Your Winnings Profit Boosts for MLB Sunday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players looking to maximize their payouts can take advantage of Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and bet $1 to win 10 100% profit boosts. Click here to get in on the action.

By activating this exclusive welcome offer, you can bet $1, double your winnings on your next 10 wagers, and immediately apply these boosts across any of the current matchups, such as the Boston Red Sox visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers or the San Francisco Giants taking on the San Diego Padres, as well as any other MLB game this week. Each profit boost is an opportunity to double your winnings with Caesars Sportsbook.

Double Your Winnings With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On August 2, 2026

If you are looking to get in on the action for the current MLB slate, the Caesars promo code delivers fantastic value for first-time bettors. Exclusively available to new Caesars customers, this welcome offer allows you to bet $1 and double your winnings on your next 10 wagers.

Once you register and place your initial $1 qualifying bet, you will receive ten 100% profit boost tokens to use across the sportsbook. These tokens are perfect for maximizing your payouts on these exciting baseball matchups, whether you are backing the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Boston Red Sox, or fading the Athletics in their matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

Sunday MLB Betting Preview, Odds

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers BOS +158 / LAD -190 BOS +1.5 (-130) / LAD -1.5 (+110) O/U 8.5 San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres SF +110 / SD -130 SF +1.5 (-195) / SD -1.5 (+162) O/U 8.0 Detroit Tigers at Athletics DET -120 / ATH +100 DET -1.5 (+130) / ATH +1.5 (-155) O/U 10.5

Looking closer at the marquee matchup between Boston and Los Angeles, the Dodgers hold a clear offensive advantage. Los Angeles boasts a .262 team batting average and has scored 568 runs this season, while the Red Sox are hitting .244 with 466 total runs. On the mound, however, Boston’s pitching staff holds a slight statistical edge with a 3.53 team ERA compared to the Dodgers’ 3.60 ERA, making this an intriguing clash to use your profit boosts on.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Getting Started

Claiming this exclusive welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to set up your account and start using your profit boosts on the MLB action:

Register Your Account: Click on any of the links on this page and follow the on-screen prompts to create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity, such as your name, date of birth, email address, and physical address. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOPDYW when prompted to lock in your welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Navigate to the cashier section and fund your new account using one of Caesars’ secure and approved payment methods. Place Your First Bet: Browse the MLB markets and place your first real-money cash wager of $1 or more on any game.

Once your initial $1 wager is placed, your account will be credited with 10 100% profit boost tokens, ready to be applied to your next wagers to maximize your potential payouts.