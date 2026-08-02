Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Play $5, Get $40 in Free MLB Lineups for MLB Games (Aug. 2)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can unlock an exclusive welcome offer ahead of the first pitch by using Boom promo code WTOP40 to play $5 and get $40 in free lineups. Click here to get in on the action.

Whether you want to build entries for the featured interleague clash between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers, or you prefer to utilize the bonus on any other MLB matchup on the slate, such as the Minnesota Twins visiting the Seattle Mariners or the San Francisco Giants taking on the San Diego Padres, this offer provides the perfect opportunity to kickstart your Boom account.

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 for MLB: Get $40 in Free Lineups

Here is a quick overview of everything you need to know to claim your daily fantasy bonus before the first pitch:

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New User Offer Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Offer Last Verified On August 2, 2026

Taking advantage of the Boom welcome offer is a fantastic way to dive into the baseball action. With just a $10 minimum deposit, new users can utilize the “play $5, get $40 in free lineups” promotion. This bonus gives you the flexibility to build entries around high-profile probable pitchers on the MLB schedule, whether you want to back Emmet Sheehan of the Los Angeles Dodgers or George Kirby of the Seattle Mariners.

To qualify for this offer, you must be a strictly new Boom customer. Players need to meet the platform’s age and location requirements to claim the bonus.

How to Redeem Boom Promo Code WTOP40

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. To ensure your account is locked in and ready to go before the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers take the field, simply follow these steps:

Register Your Account: Visit the desktop site to create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity and confirm you are in an eligible state. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP40 to lock in your exclusive welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Link a secure payment method and make a minimum deposit of at least $10 to fund your new account. Play and Earn: This promotion is a “play $5, get $40 in free lineups” offer. Once your account is funded, play your first $5 in lineups on the MLB slate. After that initial entry is played, Boom will automatically credit your account with $40 in free lineups to use on future DFS contests.

By meeting the simple $10 minimum deposit and submitting your first $5 entry, you will be well on your way to maximizing your MLB action on Boom.

Sunday MLB DFS Options

With your welcome bonus secured, you have plenty of top-tier options to build your DFS entries for the featured matchup between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. Below is a breakdown of the consensus hit and strikeout projections for ten of the biggest names taking the field. Focus on the different MLB markets available to maximize your entries.

Player Hits Strikeouts Emmet Sheehan (LAD) N/A 5.5 Shohei Ohtani (LAD) 1.5 N/A Freddie Freeman (LAD) 0.5 N/A Mookie Betts (LAD) 0.5 N/A Teoscar Hernandez (LAD) 0.5 N/A Kyle Tucker (LAD) 0.5 N/A Masataka Yoshida (BOS) 0.5 N/A

When evaluating the available daily fantasy markets, Los Angeles starter Emmet Sheehan is a compelling option. His strikeout line is set at 5.5, and the underlying statistics heavily support a projection of more than five strikeouts: Sheehan boasts a dominant 10.10 K/9 rate, having racked up 104 total strikeouts across 92.2 innings in his 19 starts.

On the hitting side, all eyes are naturally on Shohei Ohtani. His standard hit line is set at 1.5. Armed with a .291 batting average and 112 hits across 385 at-bats, Ohtani is a highly reliable anchor for DFS lineups.

Freddie Freeman is similarly projected to eclipse his 0.5 hits prop. Freeman has been exceptionally consistent at the plate, holding a .305 average and collecting 124 hits in 406 at-bats, making his higher projection a data-backed play. Meanwhile, Boston’s Ceddanne Rafaela provides excellent value for the visiting side; his projection of more than 0.5 hits is supported by a strong .288 average and 118 hits on the season.