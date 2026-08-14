Brewers face the Dodgers with 1-0 series lead

Milwaukee Brewers (75-47, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (73-49, first in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Milwaukee Brewers (75-47, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (73-49, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Robert Gasser (3-4, 4.57 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (11-7, 2.65 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 127 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -187, Brewers +154; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has gone 36-24 at home and 73-49 overall. Dodgers pitchers have a collective 3.71 ERA, which ranks third in the NL.

Milwaukee is 75-47 overall and 34-25 in road games. The Brewers have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .336.

The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 53 extra base hits (24 doubles, two triples and 27 home runs). Mookie Betts is 11 for 34 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jake Bauers leads the Brewers with 21 home runs while slugging .496. Jackson Chourio is 10 for 36 with four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .237 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Brewers: 6-4, .231 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dalton Rushing: 10-Day IL (arm), Will Klein: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Will Smith: 60-Day IL (neck), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Brice Turang: day-to-day (knee), Sal Frelick: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Cooper Pratt: 10-Day IL (hamstring), JoJo Romero: 15-Day IL (appendix), Joel Kuhnel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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