Braves take on the Diamondbacks in first of 3-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (64-58, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (73-48, first in the NL East) Atlanta; Friday, 7:15…

Arizona Diamondbacks (64-58, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (73-48, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (6-1, 3.36 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Braves: Chris Sale (12-7, 2.20 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 151 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -205, Diamondbacks +172; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Arizona Diamondbacks to start a three-game series.

Atlanta has gone 41-21 at home and 73-48 overall. Braves pitchers have a collective 3.61 ERA, which ranks second in the NL.

Arizona has a 28-31 record in road games and a 64-58 record overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 28-11 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams match up Friday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with 35 home runs while slugging .549. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 11 for 41 with three home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has 24 doubles, 14 triples and 18 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Gabriel Moreno is 12 for 42 with five doubles, a triple and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .249 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .260 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Braves: Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (knee), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Diamondbacks: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (adductor), Tommy Troy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Lawlar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Zac Gallen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drey Jameson: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryne Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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