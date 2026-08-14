Marlins take road skid into matchup against the Reds

Miami Marlins (62-60, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (58-62, fourth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Friday, 6:10…

Miami Marlins (62-60, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (58-62, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (13-6, 3.52 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); Reds: Chase Burns (13-2, 2.61 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 143 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds -117, Marlins -103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins hit the road against the Cincinnati Reds looking to break a three-game road losing streak.

Cincinnati is 58-62 overall and 29-31 in home games. The Reds have gone 23-14 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Miami has a 24-35 record in road games and a 62-60 record overall. The Marlins have a 38-8 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams square off Friday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sal Stewart leads the Reds with 26 home runs while slugging .480. Tyler Stephenson is 9 for 33 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

Heriberto Hernandez is third on the Marlins with 31 extra base hits (13 doubles, a triple and 17 home runs). Griffin Conine is 9 for 32 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .200 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by six runs

Marlins: 5-5, .238 batting average, 3.41 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Reds: Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (oblique), Blake Dunn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Steer: 10-Day IL (wrist)

Marlins: Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), William Kempner: 15-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (shin), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (neck), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (ribs), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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