Brewers add Jonathan Ornelas in trade with Athletics effort to bolster infield depth

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers acquired Jonathan Ornelas from the Athletics on Saturday in an effort to help…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers acquired Jonathan Ornelas from the Athletics on Saturday in an effort to help their struggling infield.

Ornelas, 26, was in the lineup for the Brewers’ game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night, starting at second base and hitting ninth after Milwaukee acquired him for cash considerations.

Ornelas has played 38 career games for the Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves and Athletics, hitting .200 with two doubles and three RBIs. He made six appearances for the Athletics this season, posting a .167 average in 13 plate appearances.

Brewers infielder Brice Turang is dealing with a left knee injury, but manager Pat Murphy does not believe it will require a stint on the injured list. Milwaukee has lost four of five on a Southern California road trip.

Infielder Jihwan Bae was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

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