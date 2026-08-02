Braves look to bolster rotation depth by acquiring right-hander Tyler Mahle from Giants

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves moved to bolster their rotation only hours after placing right-hander Reynaldo López on the…

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves moved to bolster their rotation only hours after placing right-hander Reynaldo López on the 15-day injured list by acquiring right-hander Tyler Mahle from the San Francisco Giants on Sunday night.

Mahle, 31, was 3-9 with a 5.14 ERA in 18 games with the Giants this season. The Braves sent right-hander Anthony Molina to the Giants. The Giants optioned Molina to Triple-A Sacramento.

Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos said he was interested that Mahle was 2-1 with a 2.82 ERA in four starts in July.

“We actually talked with him as a free agent when he signed with the Rangers (before the 2024 season),” Anthopoulos said in a conference call following the trade. “He’s had good success in the past.”

For his 10-year career, Mahle is 42-55 with a 4.19 ERA.

Molina, 24, had a 5.40 ERA in three games with Atlanta but spent most of the season with Triple-A Gwinnett. The Braves selected Molina off waivers from Colorado in December.

López was scratched before Saturday night’s scheduled start against Washington after he experienced discomfort in his left knee. An MRI showed inflammation in the knee.

Anthopoulos said López is not expected to spend much time on the injured list but the Braves already were looking for rotation help.

“We’ve liked him in the past and we’ve followed him,” said Anthopoulos of Mahle. “He’s really good against left-handers. … We still think we can make some improvements against right-handers.”

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