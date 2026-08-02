PBR Results

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. Day 3 Austin Gamblers 1-for-5 ‘ 89.3 pts Jose Vitor Leme BO Spellbound (2.53); Callum Miller BO…

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla.

Day 3

Austin Gamblers 1-for-5 ‘ 89.3 pts Jose Vitor Leme BO Spellbound (2.53); Callum Miller BO Smooth Whiskey (1.70); Dener Barbosa 89.3 (CID’s Kid); Lucas Divino BO Mystified (3.03); Dalton Kasel BO J Lazy S (4.04)

Florida Freedom 2-for-5 ‘ 178.65 pts Austin Richardson BO I’ll Make Ya Famous (4.05); Alex Cerqueira BO What’s Poppin (6.91); João Lucas Campos 89.15 (Rankenstein); John Crimber 89.5 (Rock ’n Roll); Bruno Carvalho BO Little Rip (2.32)

Game 12

Missouri Thunder 1-for-5 ‘ 88.55 pts Paulo Eduardo Rossetto BO Big Mac (7.70); Julio Cesar Marques 88.55 (Freedom Fighter); Macaulie Leather BO Andy Frisella’s Screaming Freedom (4.60); Kade Madsen BO Ginja Ninja (3.83); Maverick Smith BO Chicken In Black (3.51)

Texas Rattlers 1-for-5 ‘ 89.25 pts Brady Fielder 89.25 (Mike’s Motive); Daniel Keeping BO All Magic (3.87), RR taken, BO Tigger (6.46); Claudio Montanha Jr. BO Sagebrush (7.93); Braidy Randolph BO Hard Candy (4.49); João Ricardo Vieira BO Splash Tide (5.58)

Kansas City Outlaws 1-for-5 ‘ 90.2 pts Eric Henrique Domingos BO Tankums (4.21); Sandro Batista 90.2 (Walk Hard); Natanael Serra Aires BO Jeffery D (1.23); Heitor Santos Ferreira BO Ransom (6.88); Cassio Dias BO Murrell (4.56)

Nashville Stampede 4-for-5 ‘ 358.5 pts Alan de Souza 89.35 (King Tut); Gustavo Luiz da Silva BO Dana White’s Playmate (4.10), RR taken, 91.85 (Lights Out); Rogério Venâncio BO TNT (6.59); Daniel Feitosa 88.2 (Smack Ya); Riquelmi Silva 89.1 (Getcha Some), RR declined

Game 14

New York Mavericks 0-for-5 ‘ 0 pts Bob Mitchell BO Bruised and Confused (5.84); Leandro Zampollo BO Tchoupitoulas (3.43); Mauricio Gulla Moreira BO Magic Burner (3.42); Manoelito de Souza Junior BO Fire Zone (2.52); Marco Rizzo BO Living On A Prayer (3.10)

Carolina Cowboys 3-for-5 ‘ 267.45 pts Thiago Salgado 88.4 (Rhino USA Mouse Trap); Adriano Salgado 88.65 (Show Me The Money); Clay Guiton BO Cupcake (2.30); Jake Lockwood 90.4 (Holy Shift); Keyshawn Whitehorse BO Buck Nasty (4.48)

Arizona Ridge Riders 2-for-5 ‘ 176.1 pts Luciano De Castro BO Side Hustle (5.71); Eduardo Aparecido 88.4 (Bowser); Murilo Henrique de Oliveira 87.7 (Krispy Kreme); Elizmar Jeremias BO Nobody (2.76); Eric Novoa BO OptiWize Mercy (1.59)

Oklahoma Wildcatters 2-for-5 ‘ 179.4 pts Trace Redd BO Couyon (2.29); Wingson Henrique da Silva BO Game Over (4.82); Kaiden Loud BO Lap Dancer (3.56), RR taken, 89.75 (Woody); Eduardo Matos BO Humdinger (4.48); Kase Hitt BO El Patron (5.42), RR taken, 89.65 (Milestone)

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