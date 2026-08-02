MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at HOUSTON -138 Toronto +114 National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at…
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at HOUSTON
|-138
|Toronto
|+114
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-144
|Washington
|+134
|at MILWAUKEE
|-142
|Pittsburgh
|+122
|LA Dodgers
|-122
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+112
|San Diego
|-111
|at ARIZONA
|-105
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-191
|St. Louis
|+162
|San Francisco
|-110
|at TEXAS
|+102
|Tampa Bay
|-156
|at COLORADO
|+136
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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