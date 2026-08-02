MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at HOUSTON -138 Toronto +114 National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at…

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at HOUSTON -138 Toronto +114

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -144 Washington +134 at MILWAUKEE -142 Pittsburgh +122 LA Dodgers -122 at CHICAGO CUBS +112 San Diego -111 at ARIZONA -105

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -191 St. Louis +162 San Francisco -110 at TEXAS +102 Tampa Bay -156 at COLORADO +136

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