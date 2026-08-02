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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 2, 2026, 4:12 PM

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at HOUSTON -138 Toronto +114

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -144 Washington +134
at MILWAUKEE -142 Pittsburgh +122
LA Dodgers -122 at CHICAGO CUBS +112
San Diego -111 at ARIZONA -105

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -191 St. Louis +162
San Francisco -110 at TEXAS +102
Tampa Bay -156 at COLORADO +136

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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