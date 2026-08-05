Indiana hosts Las Vegas after Mitchell’s 37-point outing

Las Vegas Aces (21-9, 13-4 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (19-11, 7-4 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT LINE:…

Las Vegas Aces (21-9, 13-4 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (19-11, 7-4 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Fever -1.5; over/under is 194.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever takes on the Las Vegas Aces after Kelsey Mitchell scored 37 points in the Indiana Fever’s 108-100 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

The Fever have gone 11-5 in home games. Indiana is 7-9 against opponents over .500.

The Aces are 12-4 on the road. Las Vegas ranks third in the WNBA averaging 8.4 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.2% from deep. Jackie Young leads the team averaging 2.1 makes while shooting 38.0% from 3-point range.

Indiana averages 96.5 points, 9.9 more per game than the 86.6 Las Vegas allows. Las Vegas has shot at a 49.6% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 46.5% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Fever won the last meeting 109-75 on July 13, with Mitchell scoring 27 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caitlin Clark is averaging 21.5 points and eight assists for the Fever. Mitchell is averaging 28.2 points over the last 10 games.

Young is averaging 17.8 points and 6.8 assists for the Aces. A’ja Wilson is averaging 25.7 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 56.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 7-3, averaging 102.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.2 points per game.

Aces: 6-4, averaging 93.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.7 points.

INJURIES: Fever: Damiris Dantas: out for season (knee).

Aces: Janiah Barker: out for season (leg), Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: day to day (concussion).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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