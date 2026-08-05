Toronto takes on Portland, seeks to break 7-game slide

Toronto Tempo (10-20, 5-8 Eastern Conference) at Portland Fire (11-19, 3-10 Western Conference) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Toronto Tempo (10-20, 5-8 Eastern Conference) at Portland Fire (11-19, 3-10 Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto Tempo comes into the matchup with Portland Fire as losers of seven in a row.

The Fire are 6-9 on their home court. Portland is eighth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 29.5 rebounds. Emily Engstler leads the Fire with 5.2 boards.

The Tempo have gone 4-9 away from home. Toronto is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Portland averages 86.2 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 93.6 Toronto allows. Toronto averages 87.5 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the 92.1 Portland allows to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Fire won the last meeting 99-80 on May 23, with Engstler scoring 16 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bridget Carleton is averaging 14.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Fire. Carla Leite is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Marina Mabrey is averaging 20.6 points and 3.8 assists for the Tempo. Laura Juskaite is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fire: 3-7, averaging 89.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.6 points per game.

Tempo: 1-9, averaging 82.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 97.3 points.

INJURIES: Fire: Sarah Ashlee Barker: out for season (knee), Sania Feagin: out for season (knee).

Tempo: Brittney Sykes: out (foot).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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