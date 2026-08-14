Boeing Classic Tour Scores

Friday
At Snoqualmie Ridge
Snoqualmie, Wash.
Purse: $2.3 million
Yardage: 7,234; Par: 72
First Round
|Rory Sabbatini
|33-32—65
|Steven Alker
|33-34—67
|Jerry Kelly
|33-34—67
|Stewart Cink
|33-35—68
|Darren Clarke
|33-35—68
|Steve Flesch
|35-33—68
|Tim Herron
|34-34—68
|George McNeill
|36-32—68
|Vaughn Taylor
|33-35—68
|Steve Allan
|35-34—69
|Ángel Cabrera
|34-35—69
|Brian Gay
|36-33—69
|Scott Parel
|33-36—69
|Vijay Singh
|34-35—69
|Scott Verplank
|36-33—69
|Shane Bertsch
|35-35—70
|Michael Block
|35-35—70
|Matt Gogel
|34-36—70
|Miguel Ángel Jiménez
|32-38—70
|Søren Kjeldsen
|34-36—70
|Notah Begay
|34-37—71
|Gordon Burns
|37-34—71
|Fred Couples
|35-36—71
|Thongchai Jaidee
|39-32—71
|David Toms
|36-35—71
|Kirk Triplett
|39-32—71
|Michael Wright
|35-36—71
|Greg Chalmers
|36-36—72
|Tommy Gainey
|36-36—72
|J.J. Henry
|35-37—72
|Timothy O’Neal
|35-37—72
|Rod Pampling
|35-37—72
|Tim Petrovic
|36-36—72
|John Rollins
|35-37—72
|Heath Slocum
|36-36—72
|Stephen Ames
|36-37—73
|Doug Barron
|37-36—73
|K.J. Choi
|37-36—73
|Ken Duke
|35-38—73
|Richard Green
|38-35—73
|Keith Horne
|36-37—73
|Robert Karlsson
|36-37—73
|Tom Lehman
|35-38—73
|Rocco Mediate
|36-37—73
|Tom Pernice
|38-35—73
|Dicky Pride
|37-36—73
|Kevin Sutherland
|35-38—73
|Stuart Appleby
|40-34—74
|Alex Cejka
|38-36—74
|Ben Crane
|37-37—74
|Chris Devlin
|38-36—74
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|40-34—74
|Brett Quigley
|37-37—74
|Paul Stankowski
|38-36—74
|Ken Tanigawa
|39-35—74
|Boo Weekley
|37-37—74
|Ryan Armour
|39-36—75
|Chad Campbell
|37-38—75
|Joe Durant
|41-34—75
|Ernie Els
|38-37—75
|Jeff Maggert
|39-36—75
|Ryan Malby
|38-37—75
|Billy Mayfair
|38-37—75
|Mario Tiziani
|38-37—75
|Y.E. Yang
|37-38—75
|Billy Andrade
|38-38—76
|Chris DiMarco
|40-36—76
|Paul Goydos
|41-35—76
|Justin Leonard
|40-36—76
|Scott McCarron
|35-41—76
|Tag Ridings
|40-36—76
|Duffy Waldorf
|40-36—76
|Mike Weir
|43-33—76
|Michael Allen
|41-36—77
|Woody Austin
|41-37—78
|David Duval
|41-37—78
|John Senden
|40-40—80
|Charlie Wi
|39-41—80
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