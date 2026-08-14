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Boeing Classic Tour Scores

The Associated Press

August 14, 2026, 10:00 PM

Friday

At Snoqualmie Ridge

Snoqualmie, Wash.

Purse: $2.3 million

Yardage: 7,234; Par: 72

First Round

Rory Sabbatini 33-32—65
Steven Alker 33-34—67
Jerry Kelly 33-34—67
Stewart Cink 33-35—68
Darren Clarke 33-35—68
Steve Flesch 35-33—68
Tim Herron 34-34—68
George McNeill 36-32—68
Vaughn Taylor 33-35—68
Steve Allan 35-34—69
Ángel Cabrera 34-35—69
Brian Gay 36-33—69
Scott Parel 33-36—69
Vijay Singh 34-35—69
Scott Verplank 36-33—69
Shane Bertsch 35-35—70
Michael Block 35-35—70
Matt Gogel 34-36—70
Miguel Ángel Jiménez 32-38—70
Søren Kjeldsen 34-36—70
Notah Begay 34-37—71
Gordon Burns 37-34—71
Fred Couples 35-36—71
Thongchai Jaidee 39-32—71
David Toms 36-35—71
Kirk Triplett 39-32—71
Michael Wright 35-36—71
Greg Chalmers 36-36—72
Tommy Gainey 36-36—72
J.J. Henry 35-37—72
Timothy O’Neal 35-37—72
Rod Pampling 35-37—72
Tim Petrovic 36-36—72
John Rollins 35-37—72
Heath Slocum 36-36—72
Stephen Ames 36-37—73
Doug Barron 37-36—73
K.J. Choi 37-36—73
Ken Duke 35-38—73
Richard Green 38-35—73
Keith Horne 36-37—73
Robert Karlsson 36-37—73
Tom Lehman 35-38—73
Rocco Mediate 36-37—73
Tom Pernice 38-35—73
Dicky Pride 37-36—73
Kevin Sutherland 35-38—73
Stuart Appleby 40-34—74
Alex Cejka 38-36—74
Ben Crane 37-37—74
Chris Devlin 38-36—74
Ricardo Gonzalez 40-34—74
Brett Quigley 37-37—74
Paul Stankowski 38-36—74
Ken Tanigawa 39-35—74
Boo Weekley 37-37—74
Ryan Armour 39-36—75
Chad Campbell 37-38—75
Joe Durant 41-34—75
Ernie Els 38-37—75
Jeff Maggert 39-36—75
Ryan Malby 38-37—75
Billy Mayfair 38-37—75
Mario Tiziani 38-37—75
Y.E. Yang 37-38—75
Billy Andrade 38-38—76
Chris DiMarco 40-36—76
Paul Goydos 41-35—76
Justin Leonard 40-36—76
Scott McCarron 35-41—76
Tag Ridings 40-36—76
Duffy Waldorf 40-36—76
Mike Weir 43-33—76
Michael Allen 41-36—77
Woody Austin 41-37—78
David Duval 41-37—78
John Senden 40-40—80
Charlie Wi 39-41—80

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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