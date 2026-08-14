Boeing Classic Tour Scores

Friday At Snoqualmie Ridge Snoqualmie, Wash. Purse: $2.3 million Yardage: 7,234; Par: 72 First Round Rory Sabbatini 33-32—65 Steven Alker…

Friday

At Snoqualmie Ridge

Snoqualmie, Wash.

Purse: $2.3 million

Yardage: 7,234; Par: 72

First Round

Rory Sabbatini 33-32—65 Steven Alker 33-34—67 Jerry Kelly 33-34—67 Stewart Cink 33-35—68 Darren Clarke 33-35—68 Steve Flesch 35-33—68 Tim Herron 34-34—68 George McNeill 36-32—68 Vaughn Taylor 33-35—68 Steve Allan 35-34—69 Ángel Cabrera 34-35—69 Brian Gay 36-33—69 Scott Parel 33-36—69 Vijay Singh 34-35—69 Scott Verplank 36-33—69 Shane Bertsch 35-35—70 Michael Block 35-35—70 Matt Gogel 34-36—70 Miguel Ángel Jiménez 32-38—70 Søren Kjeldsen 34-36—70 Notah Begay 34-37—71 Gordon Burns 37-34—71 Fred Couples 35-36—71 Thongchai Jaidee 39-32—71 David Toms 36-35—71 Kirk Triplett 39-32—71 Michael Wright 35-36—71 Greg Chalmers 36-36—72 Tommy Gainey 36-36—72 J.J. Henry 35-37—72 Timothy O’Neal 35-37—72 Rod Pampling 35-37—72 Tim Petrovic 36-36—72 John Rollins 35-37—72 Heath Slocum 36-36—72 Stephen Ames 36-37—73 Doug Barron 37-36—73 K.J. Choi 37-36—73 Ken Duke 35-38—73 Richard Green 38-35—73 Keith Horne 36-37—73 Robert Karlsson 36-37—73 Tom Lehman 35-38—73 Rocco Mediate 36-37—73 Tom Pernice 38-35—73 Dicky Pride 37-36—73 Kevin Sutherland 35-38—73 Stuart Appleby 40-34—74 Alex Cejka 38-36—74 Ben Crane 37-37—74 Chris Devlin 38-36—74 Ricardo Gonzalez 40-34—74 Brett Quigley 37-37—74 Paul Stankowski 38-36—74 Ken Tanigawa 39-35—74 Boo Weekley 37-37—74 Ryan Armour 39-36—75 Chad Campbell 37-38—75 Joe Durant 41-34—75 Ernie Els 38-37—75 Jeff Maggert 39-36—75 Ryan Malby 38-37—75 Billy Mayfair 38-37—75 Mario Tiziani 38-37—75 Y.E. Yang 37-38—75 Billy Andrade 38-38—76 Chris DiMarco 40-36—76 Paul Goydos 41-35—76 Justin Leonard 40-36—76 Scott McCarron 35-41—76 Tag Ridings 40-36—76 Duffy Waldorf 40-36—76 Mike Weir 43-33—76 Michael Allen 41-36—77 Woody Austin 41-37—78 David Duval 41-37—78 John Senden 40-40—80 Charlie Wi 39-41—80

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