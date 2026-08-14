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Boeing Classic Par Scores

The Associated Press

August 14, 2026, 10:00 PM

Friday

At Snoqualmie Ridge

Snoqualmie, Wash.

Purse: $2.3 million

Yardage: 7,234; Par: 72

First Round

Rory Sabbatini 33-32—65 -7
Steven Alker 33-34—67 -5
Jerry Kelly 33-34—67 -5
Stewart Cink 33-35—68 -4
Darren Clarke 33-35—68 -4
Steve Flesch 35-33—68 -4
Tim Herron 34-34—68 -4
George McNeill 36-32—68 -4
Vaughn Taylor 33-35—68 -4
Steve Allan 35-34—69 -3
Ángel Cabrera 34-35—69 -3
Brian Gay 36-33—69 -3
Scott Parel 33-36—69 -3
Vijay Singh 34-35—69 -3
Scott Verplank 36-33—69 -3
Shane Bertsch 35-35—70 -2
Michael Block 35-35—70 -2
Matt Gogel 34-36—70 -2
Miguel Ángel Jiménez 32-38—70 -2
Søren Kjeldsen 34-36—70 -2
Notah Begay 34-37—71 -1
Gordon Burns 37-34—71 -1
Fred Couples 35-36—71 -1
Thongchai Jaidee 39-32—71 -1
David Toms 36-35—71 -1
Kirk Triplett 39-32—71 -1
Michael Wright 35-36—71 -1
Greg Chalmers 36-36—72 E
Tommy Gainey 36-36—72 E
J.J. Henry 35-37—72 E
Timothy O’Neal 35-37—72 E
Rod Pampling 35-37—72 E
Tim Petrovic 36-36—72 E
John Rollins 35-37—72 E
Heath Slocum 36-36—72 E
Stephen Ames 36-37—73 +1
Doug Barron 37-36—73 +1
K.J. Choi 37-36—73 +1
Ken Duke 35-38—73 +1
Richard Green 38-35—73 +1
Keith Horne 36-37—73 +1
Robert Karlsson 36-37—73 +1
Tom Lehman 35-38—73 +1
Rocco Mediate 36-37—73 +1
Tom Pernice 38-35—73 +1
Dicky Pride 37-36—73 +1
Kevin Sutherland 35-38—73 +1
Stuart Appleby 40-34—74 +2
Alex Cejka 38-36—74 +2
Ben Crane 37-37—74 +2
Chris Devlin 38-36—74 +2
Ricardo Gonzalez 40-34—74 +2
Brett Quigley 37-37—74 +2
Paul Stankowski 38-36—74 +2
Ken Tanigawa 39-35—74 +2
Boo Weekley 37-37—74 +2
Ryan Armour 39-36—75 +3
Chad Campbell 37-38—75 +3
Joe Durant 41-34—75 +3
Ernie Els 38-37—75 +3
Jeff Maggert 39-36—75 +3
Ryan Malby 38-37—75 +3
Billy Mayfair 38-37—75 +3
Mario Tiziani 38-37—75 +3
Y.E. Yang 37-38—75 +3
Billy Andrade 38-38—76 +4
Chris DiMarco 40-36—76 +4
Paul Goydos 41-35—76 +4
Justin Leonard 40-36—76 +4
Scott McCarron 35-41—76 +4
Tag Ridings 40-36—76 +4
Duffy Waldorf 40-36—76 +4
Mike Weir 43-33—76 +4
Michael Allen 41-36—77 +5
Woody Austin 41-37—78 +6
David Duval 41-37—78 +6
John Senden 40-40—80 +8
Charlie Wi 39-41—80 +8

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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