Boeing Classic Par Scores

Friday At Snoqualmie Ridge Snoqualmie, Wash. Purse: $2.3 million Yardage: 7,234; Par: 72 First Round Rory Sabbatini 33-32—65 -7 Steven…

Friday

At Snoqualmie Ridge

Snoqualmie, Wash.

Purse: $2.3 million

Yardage: 7,234; Par: 72

First Round

Rory Sabbatini 33-32—65 -7 Steven Alker 33-34—67 -5 Jerry Kelly 33-34—67 -5 Stewart Cink 33-35—68 -4 Darren Clarke 33-35—68 -4 Steve Flesch 35-33—68 -4 Tim Herron 34-34—68 -4 George McNeill 36-32—68 -4 Vaughn Taylor 33-35—68 -4 Steve Allan 35-34—69 -3 Ángel Cabrera 34-35—69 -3 Brian Gay 36-33—69 -3 Scott Parel 33-36—69 -3 Vijay Singh 34-35—69 -3 Scott Verplank 36-33—69 -3 Shane Bertsch 35-35—70 -2 Michael Block 35-35—70 -2 Matt Gogel 34-36—70 -2 Miguel Ángel Jiménez 32-38—70 -2 Søren Kjeldsen 34-36—70 -2 Notah Begay 34-37—71 -1 Gordon Burns 37-34—71 -1 Fred Couples 35-36—71 -1 Thongchai Jaidee 39-32—71 -1 David Toms 36-35—71 -1 Kirk Triplett 39-32—71 -1 Michael Wright 35-36—71 -1 Greg Chalmers 36-36—72 E Tommy Gainey 36-36—72 E J.J. Henry 35-37—72 E Timothy O’Neal 35-37—72 E Rod Pampling 35-37—72 E Tim Petrovic 36-36—72 E John Rollins 35-37—72 E Heath Slocum 36-36—72 E Stephen Ames 36-37—73 +1 Doug Barron 37-36—73 +1 K.J. Choi 37-36—73 +1 Ken Duke 35-38—73 +1 Richard Green 38-35—73 +1 Keith Horne 36-37—73 +1 Robert Karlsson 36-37—73 +1 Tom Lehman 35-38—73 +1 Rocco Mediate 36-37—73 +1 Tom Pernice 38-35—73 +1 Dicky Pride 37-36—73 +1 Kevin Sutherland 35-38—73 +1 Stuart Appleby 40-34—74 +2 Alex Cejka 38-36—74 +2 Ben Crane 37-37—74 +2 Chris Devlin 38-36—74 +2 Ricardo Gonzalez 40-34—74 +2 Brett Quigley 37-37—74 +2 Paul Stankowski 38-36—74 +2 Ken Tanigawa 39-35—74 +2 Boo Weekley 37-37—74 +2 Ryan Armour 39-36—75 +3 Chad Campbell 37-38—75 +3 Joe Durant 41-34—75 +3 Ernie Els 38-37—75 +3 Jeff Maggert 39-36—75 +3 Ryan Malby 38-37—75 +3 Billy Mayfair 38-37—75 +3 Mario Tiziani 38-37—75 +3 Y.E. Yang 37-38—75 +3 Billy Andrade 38-38—76 +4 Chris DiMarco 40-36—76 +4 Paul Goydos 41-35—76 +4 Justin Leonard 40-36—76 +4 Scott McCarron 35-41—76 +4 Tag Ridings 40-36—76 +4 Duffy Waldorf 40-36—76 +4 Mike Weir 43-33—76 +4 Michael Allen 41-36—77 +5 Woody Austin 41-37—78 +6 David Duval 41-37—78 +6 John Senden 40-40—80 +8 Charlie Wi 39-41—80 +8

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