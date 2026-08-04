Bobby Witt Jr. returns from back injury and leads Royals to 8-2 win over Twins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. had three hits and two RBIs in his return to the lineup…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. had three hits and two RBIs in his return to the lineup Tuesday night, leading the Kansas City Royals to an 8-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

Witt, who missed two weeks with back tightness, went 3 for 5 with a two-run double and scored twice. Randy Dobnak (2-0) allowed one run and three hits in five innings against his former team to help the Royals stop a four-game losing streak.

Josh Bell homered late for the Twins, who have lost three in a row. They remained a game behind Cleveland for the final American League playoff spot.

Witt hit a single in his first at-bat and Jac Caglianone followed with another. Salvador Perez, honored before the game for becoming the franchise’s home run leader, pushed the first run across with a sacrifice fly. Michael Massey added an RBI double.

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