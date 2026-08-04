All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 66 46 .589 — New York 64 50 .561…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 66 46 .589 — New York 64 50 .561 3 Boston 61 51 .545 5 Baltimore 55 58 .487 11½ Toronto 53 60 .469 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 59 53 .527 — Cleveland 57 57 .500 3 Minnesota 56 57 .496 3½ Detroit 54 58 .482 5 Kansas City 46 67 .407 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 58 56 .509 — Seattle 55 58 .487 2½ Texas 55 58 .487 2½ Athletics 45 68 .398 12½ Los Angeles 43 70 .381 14½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 68 45 .602 — Philadelphia 61 53 .535 7½ Miami 58 56 .509 10½ Washington 55 60 .478 14 New York 48 66 .421 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 70 43 .619 — Chicago 64 49 .566 6 Pittsburgh 57 58 .496 14 St. Louis 56 58 .491 14½ Cincinnati 54 58 .482 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 69 44 .611 — Arizona 60 53 .531 9 San Diego 58 55 .513 11 San Francisco 48 65 .425 21 Colorado 45 68 .398 24

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

St. Louis 13, N.Y. Yankees 7

Toronto 3, Houston 1

San Francisco 5, Texas 1

Tampa Bay 13, Colorado 9

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore 3, L.A. Angels 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Cleveland 2

Cincinnati 5, Athletics 4

N.Y. Yankees 2, St. Louis 0

Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Boston 14, Chicago White Sox 2

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto (Taillon 2-6) at Houston (Brown 3-1), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Whisenhunt 2-2) at Texas (TBD), 2:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Martinez 10-3) at Colorado (Sugano 11-4), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-7) at Baltimore (Rogers 6-7), 6:35 p.m.

Athletics (Lopez 5-4) at Cincinnati (Lowder 3-7), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scott 3-3) at Cleveland (Bibee 4-11), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 11-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 8-5), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Burke 7-5) at Boston (Gray 13-2), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Kremer 1-4) at Kansas City (Cameron 5-8), 7:40 p.m.

Detroit (Anderson 4-4) at Seattle (Woo 7-8), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

Athletics at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 6, Washington 3

Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 3

St. Louis 13, N.Y. Yankees 7

Chicago Cubs 10, L.A. Dodgers 5

San Francisco 5, Texas 1

Tampa Bay 13, Colorado 9

Arizona 5, San Diego 1

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia 5, Washington 0

N.Y. Mets 6, Cleveland 2

Cincinnati 5, Athletics 4

N.Y. Yankees 2, St. Louis 0

Atlanta 4, Miami 2

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 2

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Lauer 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 7-9), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Whisenhunt 2-2) at Texas (TBD), 2:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Martinez 10-3) at Colorado (Sugano 11-4), 3:10 p.m.

Athletics (Lopez 5-4) at Cincinnati (Lowder 3-7), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scott 3-3) at Cleveland (Bibee 4-11), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 2-5) at Philadelphia (Painter 1-8), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 11-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 8-5), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 5-8) at Atlanta (Elder 7-6), 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Skenes 9-9) at Milwaukee (Harrison 8-2), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Mize 4-6) at Arizona (Bratt 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Athletics at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

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