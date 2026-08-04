All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|66
|46
|.589
|—
|New York
|64
|50
|.561
|3
|Boston
|61
|51
|.545
|5
|Baltimore
|55
|58
|.487
|11½
|Toronto
|53
|60
|.469
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|59
|53
|.527
|—
|Cleveland
|57
|57
|.500
|3
|Minnesota
|56
|57
|.496
|3½
|Detroit
|54
|58
|.482
|5
|Kansas City
|46
|67
|.407
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|58
|56
|.509
|—
|Seattle
|55
|58
|.487
|2½
|Texas
|55
|58
|.487
|2½
|Athletics
|45
|68
|.398
|12½
|Los Angeles
|43
|70
|.381
|14½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|68
|45
|.602
|—
|Philadelphia
|61
|53
|.535
|7½
|Miami
|58
|56
|.509
|10½
|Washington
|55
|60
|.478
|14
|New York
|48
|66
|.421
|20½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|70
|43
|.619
|—
|Chicago
|64
|49
|.566
|6
|Pittsburgh
|57
|58
|.496
|14
|St. Louis
|56
|58
|.491
|14½
|Cincinnati
|54
|58
|.482
|15½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|69
|44
|.611
|—
|Arizona
|60
|53
|.531
|9
|San Diego
|58
|55
|.513
|11
|San Francisco
|48
|65
|.425
|21
|Colorado
|45
|68
|.398
|24
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
St. Louis 13, N.Y. Yankees 7
Toronto 3, Houston 1
San Francisco 5, Texas 1
Tampa Bay 13, Colorado 9
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore 3, L.A. Angels 1
N.Y. Mets 6, Cleveland 2
Cincinnati 5, Athletics 4
N.Y. Yankees 2, St. Louis 0
Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Boston 14, Chicago White Sox 2
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto (Taillon 2-6) at Houston (Brown 3-1), 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Whisenhunt 2-2) at Texas (TBD), 2:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Martinez 10-3) at Colorado (Sugano 11-4), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-7) at Baltimore (Rogers 6-7), 6:35 p.m.
Athletics (Lopez 5-4) at Cincinnati (Lowder 3-7), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scott 3-3) at Cleveland (Bibee 4-11), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 11-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 8-5), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Burke 7-5) at Boston (Gray 13-2), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Kremer 1-4) at Kansas City (Cameron 5-8), 7:40 p.m.
Detroit (Anderson 4-4) at Seattle (Woo 7-8), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.
Athletics at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 6, Washington 3
Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 3
St. Louis 13, N.Y. Yankees 7
Chicago Cubs 10, L.A. Dodgers 5
San Francisco 5, Texas 1
Tampa Bay 13, Colorado 9
Arizona 5, San Diego 1
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia 5, Washington 0
N.Y. Mets 6, Cleveland 2
Cincinnati 5, Athletics 4
N.Y. Yankees 2, St. Louis 0
Atlanta 4, Miami 2
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 2
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Lauer 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 7-9), 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Whisenhunt 2-2) at Texas (TBD), 2:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Martinez 10-3) at Colorado (Sugano 11-4), 3:10 p.m.
Athletics (Lopez 5-4) at Cincinnati (Lowder 3-7), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scott 3-3) at Cleveland (Bibee 4-11), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 2-5) at Philadelphia (Painter 1-8), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 11-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 8-5), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 5-8) at Atlanta (Elder 7-6), 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Skenes 9-9) at Milwaukee (Harrison 8-2), 7:40 p.m.
San Diego (Mize 4-6) at Arizona (Bratt 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Athletics at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
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