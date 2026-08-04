Tremmell homers and Altuve has 2 RBIs in the Astros’ 7-2 win over the Blue Jays

HOUSTON (AP) — Taylor Tremmell hit a three-run homer, Jose Altuve had three hits and two RBIs, and the Houston…

HOUSTON (AP) — Taylor Tremmell hit a three-run homer, Jose Altuve had three hits and two RBIs, and the Houston Astros beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2 on Tuesday night.

Altuve hit an RBI single that went off the glove of Blue Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto and stayed in play to score Yordan Alvarez in the fifth inning, then added another hit in the seventh to center field. He hit an infield single in the fourth.

Trammell’s homer came in the fifth inning, a 388-foot shot over the wall in right for his sixth of the year that made it 6-2. Yainer Diaz and Cam Smith hit back-to-back RBI singles to open the scoring for Houston in the fourth inning.

Astros starter Hayden Wesneski (2-0) pitched six innings, giving up two runs and four hits while striking out four and walking two.

Myles Shaw hit an RBI triple in the fifth for the Blue Jays, scoring Andrés Giménez. He then scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 2-all.

Toronto starting pitcher Trey Yesavage left the game with the training staff with left knee discomfort after throwing a warm-up pitch in the third inning. He threw a few more before ultimately deciding to leave the game. Chad Dallas (1-1) took over and pitched three innings. He gave up seven hits and six runs. He walked four and struck out three.

Up next

RHP Jameson Taillon (2-6, 5.92 ERA) will make his Blue Jays debut in the second game of the series on Wednesday, after coming over from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline. It will be his first start since July 26. RHP Hunter Brown (3-1, 3.42) will start for the Astros.

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