Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 No Sweat Bonus for Aug. 12 MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the MLB season progresses with a full slate of action, new users have a clear pathway to securing $200 in no sweat entries using Betr promo code WTOP. Click here to get in on the action.

This welcome offer is specifically structured for new customers interested in engaging with high-profile matchups, such as the interleague clash between the Kansas City Royals and the Los Angeles Dodgers or the divisional rivalry featuring the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays. New users who register their accounts can access up to $200 in bonus value, which is delivered as two separate $100 no-sweat entries. If either of these initial entries does not win, the entry value is returned directly to the user as Betr Bucks.

Betr Promo Code WTOP Unlocks 2 $100 No Sweat Entries

This promotion provides newcomers with substantial bonus value and a low-risk initiation into the platform’s entry mechanics. To ensure all new customers grasp the full scope of the welcome package, the key elements and conditions are outlined below:

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Up to $200 bonus (two separate $100 no-sweat entries + a free pick) Terms and Conditions Must be 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & physically located in a participating state Bonus Last Verified On August 12, 2026

This introductory package allows first-time registrants to place their initial entries with confidence. Whether focusing on heavily favored teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers or backing underdogs such as the Kansas City Royals, the no-sweat entry mechanic minimizes initial risk.

The main component of the offer is up to $200 in bonus value. If either of your first two entries, up to $100 each, do not win, the full amount is returned to your account in Betr Bucks. This protection allows users to explore diverse entry options, including those focused on competitive teams like the Boston Red Sox or the Toronto Blue Jays.

To claim this exclusive offer, prospective users must be new Betr customers signing up for the first time and meet standard eligibility requirements, including the minimum age and physical location within an operational state.

MLB DFS Options

Once you have secured your introductory offer, including the two no-sweat entries, the next step is identifying high-value player props across the current MLB schedule. The Betr platform allows users to apply these entries to various prop markets, offering a chance to test analytical strategies without immediate exposure to full risk.

Below, we examine the prop lines for some of the biggest names on the field, focusing on starting pitcher strikeout totals and key hitter hits totals.

Player Team Line (Hits or Pitcher Strikeouts) Shohei Ohtani LAD 0.5 Bobby Witt Jr. KC 0.5 Freddie Freeman LAD 0.5 Mookie Betts LAD 0.5 Ronald Acuña Jr. ATL 0.5 Matt Olson ATL 0.5 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. TOR 0.5 Francisco Lindor NYM 0.5 Eric Lauer LAD 4.5 Ranger Suarez BOS 4.5

Starting with the Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani has established himself as a reliable asset for recording a hit, having exceeded the 0.5 line in nine of his last 10 games played at home. This strong recent performance data suggests a high likelihood of the over hitting on his total hits prop.

Finally, consider the dominant form of the Braves’ star, Ronald Acuña Jr. His total hits prop (0.5) is underpinned by phenomenal consistency, as he has exceeded this mark in eight of his last 10 games overall and six of his last seven appearances at home. Based on recent production, taking the over here aligns with his high-level output.

How to Register With Betr Promo Code WTOP

Securing the Betr welcome package—which includes two $100 no-sweat entries and the complimentary free pick—is a straightforward process designed to integrate new users seamlessly. To ensure you receive the full $200 bonus value for the MLB schedule, follow these essential steps: