Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 No Sweat Bonus for Aug. 12 MLB Games

As the MLB season progresses with a full slate of action, new users have a clear pathway to securing $200 in no sweat entries using Betr promo code WTOP. Click here to get in on the action.
This welcome offer is specifically structured for new customers interested in engaging with high-profile matchups, such as the interleague clash between the Kansas City Royals and the Los Angeles Dodgers or the divisional rivalry featuring the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays. New users who register their accounts can access up to $200 in bonus value, which is delivered as two separate $100 no-sweat entries. If either of these initial entries does not win, the entry value is returned directly to the user as Betr Bucks.
Betr Promo Code WTOP Unlocks 2 $100 No Sweat Entries
This promotion provides newcomers with substantial bonus value and a low-risk initiation into the platform’s entry mechanics. To ensure all new customers grasp the full scope of the welcome package, the key elements and conditions are outlined below:
|Betr Promo Code
|WTOP
|New User Offer
|Up to $200 bonus (two separate $100 no-sweat entries + a free pick)
|Terms and Conditions
|Must be 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & physically located in a participating state
|Bonus Last Verified On
|August 12, 2026
This introductory package allows first-time registrants to place their initial entries with confidence. Whether focusing on heavily favored teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers or backing underdogs such as the Kansas City Royals, the no-sweat entry mechanic minimizes initial risk.
The main component of the offer is up to $200 in bonus value. If either of your first two entries, up to $100 each, do not win, the full amount is returned to your account in Betr Bucks. This protection allows users to explore diverse entry options, including those focused on competitive teams like the Boston Red Sox or the Toronto Blue Jays.
To claim this exclusive offer, prospective users must be new Betr customers signing up for the first time and meet standard eligibility requirements, including the minimum age and physical location within an operational state.
MLB DFS Options
Once you have secured your introductory offer, including the two no-sweat entries, the next step is identifying high-value player props across the current MLB schedule. The Betr platform allows users to apply these entries to various prop markets, offering a chance to test analytical strategies without immediate exposure to full risk.
Below, we examine the prop lines for some of the biggest names on the field, focusing on starting pitcher strikeout totals and key hitter hits totals.
|Player
|Team
|Line (Hits or Pitcher Strikeouts)
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAD
|0.5
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|KC
|0.5
|Freddie Freeman
|LAD
|0.5
|Mookie Betts
|LAD
|0.5
|Ronald Acuña Jr.
|ATL
|0.5
|Matt Olson
|ATL
|0.5
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|TOR
|0.5
|Francisco Lindor
|NYM
|0.5
|Eric Lauer
|LAD
|4.5
|Ranger Suarez
|BOS
|4.5
Starting with the Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani has established himself as a reliable asset for recording a hit, having exceeded the 0.5 line in nine of his last 10 games played at home. This strong recent performance data suggests a high likelihood of the over hitting on his total hits prop.
Finally, consider the dominant form of the Braves’ star, Ronald Acuña Jr. His total hits prop (0.5) is underpinned by phenomenal consistency, as he has exceeded this mark in eight of his last 10 games overall and six of his last seven appearances at home. Based on recent production, taking the over here aligns with his high-level output.
How to Register With Betr Promo Code WTOP
Securing the Betr welcome package—which includes two $100 no-sweat entries and the complimentary free pick—is a straightforward process designed to integrate new users seamlessly. To ensure you receive the full $200 bonus value for the MLB schedule, follow these essential steps:
- Register Your Account: Visit the official Betr platform by clicking on the links on this page. You must create and register a new account, providing standard personal information (name, address, date of birth) for necessary verification.
- Use the Promo Code: During the registration process, it is critical to enter the designated Betr promo code WTOP when prompted. This code links your account to the exclusive welcome bonus structure.
- Secure Your Deposit: To fully activate the promotion and claim the maximum bonus potential, new users must fund their account. While you are not required to deposit the full amount immediately, depositing at least $200 via one of the secure methods ensures you can utilize the two maximum $100 no-sweat entries.
- Receive the Bonus: Once your account is successfully registered and funded, the two $100 maximum no-sweat entry tokens and the complimentary free pick will be automatically credited. You can then apply these towards any of the exciting games on the schedule, such as the clash between the Red Sox and Blue Jays, or the interleague contest featuring the Royals and Dodgers.