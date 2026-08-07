All Blacks begin South Africa tour with flattering win over the Stormers

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — New Zealand’s first full-scale tour of South Africa in 30 years began with an…

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — New Zealand’s first full-scale tour of South Africa in 30 years began with an underwhelming 38-21 win over the Stormers on Friday.

The scoreline flattered a scratch All Blacks side which was favored by at least 30 points.

The makeshift Stormers in preseason mode rallied twice to tie the score, which was knotted at 14 until 13 minutes to go. When the Stormers lost their second scrumhalf and had no more reserve backs, the patched-up backline was ruthlessly exposed by New Zealand, which piled on three tries in the last eight minutes.

But the result papered over a performance that was blighted by ill-discipline — three yellow cards — and struggles with the Stormers’ scrum and maul. The All Blacks overcame those with six tries to three by the Stormers in front of a non-sell-out crowd of 47,130.

The good news for the tourists was the injuries appeared limited to Billy Proctor’s shoulder, seven players made their first appearance in the black jersey this year, and two more debuted off the bench; prop Siale Lauaki and inside back Josh Jacomb.

The standout players in Cape Town Stadium were Stormers flyhalf Yaqeen Ahmed, who looked serene in his first-class debut at age 20, and flanker Deon Fourie, the dynamo who will be 40 next month.

No All Black seemed to push a persuasive case to start in the much-anticipated four-test series that begins in two weeks. There will be big pre-planned changes in the lineup to play the Sharks in Durban on Tuesday.

“We know we can be a lot better and we’ve only got to wait four days to get another crack at it,” All Blacks coach Dave Rennie said.

New Zealand was brilliant out of the blocks with cleverly worked breaks for Peter Lakai and Leroy Carter. Hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho scored the tour’s first try from a lineout drive in the fifth minute. Beauden Barrett converted then dribbled to the tryline only to knock on under pressure.

But for the next 20 minutes they were pinned in their half by the Stormers thanks to a string of penalties — starting with the first of three against New Zealand tighthead Pasilio Tosi for scrum collapses.

The Stormers were unlucky. Seabelo Senatla knocked on on the tryline after a kickpass by Ahmed and hooker André-Hugo Venter had a try ruled out by obstruction. While that was overturned video revealed cynical play by New Zealand’s Simon Parker, who was yellow-carded and joined Anton Lienert-Brown in the sin-bin.

While the All Blacks had 13 men for seven minutes, Fourie scored from a lineout drive in his second match against New Zealand: The other was the 2023 World Cup final which he played with an injured shoulder. He tore an ACL soon after and has just recovered from ligament damage.

A quick tapped penalty by New Zealand and a long pass by Proctor set up a try by Parker so they could lead 14-7 at halftime.

The Stormers lost captain and center Ruhan Nel to start the new half, leaving them with no more replacement backs on their 6-2 bench. In the meantime, Senatla, the former sevens star, scored from lineout ball and gave his trademark celebratory bow.

The All Blacks continued to lack cohesion until a series of pick and goes finished with wing Rieko Ioane scoring for 21-14.

At the same time, Stormers backup scrumhalf Dewaldt Duvenage left injured, forcing Senatla to play nine and flanker Hacjivah Dayimani out to the wing. The All Blacks took advantage with tries by Carter, fullback Josh Moorby and hooker Asafo Aumua.

Moorby finished the game in the sin-bin and conceded a penalty try for illegally preventing Stormers fullback Warrick Gelant from scoring.

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