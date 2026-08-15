Novig Promo Code WTOP: Claim $25 Bonus for MLB, NFL + UFC 330 Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can take advantage of a lucrative welcome offer by signing up with Novig promo code WTOP and turning a $10 trade into $25 in Novig Coins. Click here to get in on the action.

This bonus can be used to make upcoming predictions across a variety of sports. Whether you want to jump into the action for the clash between Milwaukee and Los Angeles, or prefer to use your bonus on the NFL preseason, UFC 330, or other prediction markets this week, this offer gives you the flexibility to get started immediately. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this Novig offer.

Novig Promo Code for MLB

Here is everything you need to know about the current welcome offer available ahead of the matchup between the Brewers and Dodgers:

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Spend $10, get $25 in Novig Coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Participating States AK, AR, CA, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NM, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, WY + DC Bonus Last Verified On August 15, 2026

The latest Novig promo code provides an exceptional opportunity for new users to build their digital bankroll heading into an exciting stretch of the sports calendar. To take advantage of this welcome offer, simply sign up as a first-time user and make a $10 spend within the app. In return, Novig will immediately reward you with $25 in Novig Coins to use on their platform. Please note that this offer is exclusively available to eligible, new Novig users.

Once you have secured your Novig Coins, you can put them to work right away across the upcoming sports schedule. Whether you want to back the Milwaukee Brewers or the Los Angeles Dodgers during their next showdown, or prefer to explore other markets on the board, this promo gives you the extra capital to make data-driven predictions.

How to Use This Promo on MLB, NFL + UFC 330

Team Moneyline Run Line (Spread) Total (O/U) Milwaukee Brewers +115 +1.5 (-156) Over 7.5 (-104) Los Angeles Dodgers +115 -1.5 (+130) Under 7.5 (-117)

When deciding how to allocate your Novig Coins, evaluating the mound matchup is the most logical starting point. This contest features two notable probable pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski taking the ball for Milwaukee and Justin Wrobleski toeing the rubber for Los Angeles.

Beyond the diamond, your Novig Coins can be utilized across a diverse range of prediction markets. As the NFL preseason progresses, users can analyze depth charts and coaching tendencies to find value in exhibition matchups. Preseason football often presents unique market inefficiencies for users who closely track roster cuts and playing time announcements.

Additionally, combat sports fans can look ahead to the highly anticipated UFC 330 event. Novig offers comprehensive markets for the entire main card, allowing you to make predictions on every major bout:

Welterweight: Islam Makhachev (c) vs. Ian Machado Garry

Islam Makhachev (c) vs. Ian Machado Garry Women’s Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern (c) vs. Gillian Robertson

Mackenzie Dern (c) vs. Gillian Robertson Lightweight: Jalin Turner vs. Kauê Fernandes

Jalin Turner vs. Kauê Fernandes Middleweight: Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Dustin Stoltzfus Lightweight: Edson Barboza vs. Esteban Ribovics

How to Redeem Novig Promo Code WTOP

Ready to enter the prediction markets for the upcoming matchup between the Brewers and Dodgers? Claiming your offer is a straightforward process. Just follow these structured steps to secure your bonus:

Create Your Account: Register as a new user by providing standard personal information to establish your profile. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to comply with standard platform registration protocols. Enter the Promo Code: Input the promo code WTOP when prompted during registration to lock in your welcome offer. Fund Your Account: Complete a first-time deposit into your new Novig wallet. Make Your Predictions: Spend a minimum of $10 in the app, whether you are backing the Brewers, the Dodgers, analyzing game totals, or exploring NFL and UFC markets.

Once these steps are complete, your activation is finalized, outfitting you with $25 in Novig Coins to navigate the prediction markets with confidence.