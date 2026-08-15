BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Saturday UFC 330, MLB, NFL Preseason

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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BetMGM Promo Code for MLB

BetMGM Promo Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 if bet wins BetMGM Promo Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First-Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

BetMGM Promo Code: Claim a $1,500 First-Bet Offer or $150 Bonus

Use BetMGM MLB Promo Code on Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants

Bet Type Colorado Rockies San Francisco Giants Moneyline +145 -175 Total Over 7.5 (-110) Under 7.5 (-110) Runline +1.5 (-149) -1.5 (+125)

How to Activate the BetMGM Promo Code

Create an Account: Download the BetMGM sportsbook app or navigate to their desktop site to begin the registration process. You will need to create your account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm you meet the legal age requirements. Apply the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, be sure to enter the correct promotional code for your region. If you are located in MI, NJ, PA, or WV, use the promo code TOP1500. For new players in all other participating states, enter the promo code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once your account is registered and verified, you must deposit a minimum of $10 into your new BetMGM account using one of the available secure payment methods. Place Your Wager: With your bankroll funded and your bonus code applied, navigate to the MLB section and place your qualifying bet on tonight’s Rockies vs. Giants matchup to finalize the activation of your offer.

Leveraging the right welcome offer is a critical first step toward establishing positive expected value. By using the BetMGM promo code, new users can unlock a high-value promotion that applies to a wide range of markets, whether you are targeting NFL preseason action like the Eagles-Ravens matchup, any MLB game on the slate, or tonight’s UFC 330 card.For bettors focused on the diamond, this welcome offer is perfectly timed for the upcoming National League clash between the Colorado Rockies and the San Francisco Giants. Depending on your location, this BetMGM promotion yields one of two distinct structures: users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can claim a “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” offer, while bettors in all other participating states have access to a $1,500 first-bet offer to use on tonight’s game.Before the Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants take the field, new bettors can secure their preferred welcome offer by applying the corresponding BetMGM promo code during registration. The specific promo code and promotional structure available to you depend entirely on your current state jurisdiction. Here is the complete analytical overview of the current BetMGM offers for this MLB matchup:Utilizing the BetMGM promo code is an effective way to optimize your initial bankroll management as you prepare to wager on the Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants matchup. For new players located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, the BetMGM welcome offer is an exclusive “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” promotion. From an analytical perspective, this is a highly efficient opportunity: place a $10 qualifying wager on tonight’s game, and if your ticket cashes, BetMGM will reward you with $150 in bonus bets in addition to your standard cash payout. For new customers residing in all other participating US states, the BetMGM promo code unlocks a substantial $1,500 first-bet offer. This promotion provides a strategic cushion for your opening wager. If you back the Rockies or Giants and your initial bet falls short, BetMGM will refund your entire stake, up to a maximum of $1,500, in the form of bonus bets. This structure allows bettors to take a calculated, data-backed stance on this MLB showdown while knowing exactly what the downside risk entails.Analyzing the underlying trends provides a clearer picture of where the betting value may lie for this matchup. The San Francisco Giants enter Oracle Park with a slightly underwhelming 28-32 home record this season. Furthermore, when laying odds as the betting favorite, the Giants have played exactly to a .500 baseline, posting a 21-21 record. On the other side of the equation, backing the Colorado Rockies requires trusting a team that has struggled heavily on the road, holding a 22-41 away record. As the underdog, the Rockies have accumulated 44 wins and 68 losses so far this year.Getting started with BetMGM is a streamlined process, allowing you to quickly secure your preferred promotional offer before the first pitch is thrown in San Francisco. Follow these logical steps to ensure your account is properly configured and funded: