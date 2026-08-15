All Blacks storm past the Bulls 50-19 in final tune-up for South Africa tests

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — New Zealand passed its last examination before the eagerly awaited test series against world champion…

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — New Zealand passed its last examination before the eagerly awaited test series against world champion South Africa when the Bulls were dispatched 50-19 at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The All Blacks dominated to lead 24-0 at halftime and perhaps their first match at altitude contributed to a closer, more back and forth second half.

They still racked up eight tries, with doubles for wingers Josh Moorby and Leroy Carter and captain Codie Taylor, while conceding their first points in more than two hours across the tour matches against the Stormers, Sharks and Bulls.

“No disrespect to the Bulls but they (the Springboks) will lift the tempo and physicality,” Taylor told broadcaster SuperSport. “That’s what test match footy is all about. It’s an exciting week ahead.”

Only a few of the New Zealand side were expected to line up in the first test next Saturday in Johannesburg, but valuable experience was gained by the wider squad whose depth will be plumbed during the grueling run of four tests on four straight weekends.

The likes of flanker Anton Segner, the returning Taylor and center Rieko Ioane impressed for New Zealand in an expansive, entertaining affair.

While the Bulls were the best provincial side the All Blacks will face on tour, like the first two opponents they were a shadow of their true selves. They were not match fit, had not played since June 19 in their third consecutive United Rugby Championship final, and had to cut short their offseason break.

But their up-tempo, ambitious style similar to the All Blacks’ netted three tries, all in the second half. They rarely questioned New Zealand with contestable kicks.

“There were a few mistakes in there,” Taylor said, “but we’ve played three games now and experienced some South African footy and are set up nicely to play some test matches now.”

New Zealand’s front row of Taylor and props Tyrel Lomax and Xavier Numia made their first appearance on tour and stood out. Numia prevented an early Bulls lineout maul try then the All Blacks shoved the Bulls’ five-meter attacking scrum backwards.

The All Blacks’ set-piece was reliable and inside backs Josh Jacomb, Anton Lienert-Brown and Ioane expertly set up chances wide out.

Moorby took the first two opportunties, and Taylor the next two while Bulls prop Francois Klopper was in the sin-bin. Taylor scored from a tap penalty to himself and the second from a counter-ruck.

The Bulls got on the scoreboard straight after halftime, ending New Zealand’s streak without conceding at 124 minutes. Lock Ruan Vermaak burst over from a lineout and well-placed referee Nika Amashukeli rejected TMO Eric Gauzins’ finding that Vermaak was short of the tryline.

Carter scored with wispy stepping along the sideline, and released Ioane for the next try.

The scoring was tit for tat to the end, with winger Stravino Jacobs and captain Marcell Coetzee dotting down for the Bulls, and Carter and Wallace Sititi replying for New Zealand’s second straight 50-pointer.

Meanwhile, the Springboks regrouped in Johannesburg after splitting the squad to beat Argentina 17-10 last weekend in Buenos Aires, and coach Rassie Erasmus declared them aligned for the All Blacks.

“The players are well recovered,” he said, “and ready to give everything for the forthcoming tests.”

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