Neil Leibman exits Texas Rangers chairman role to pursue new business opportunities

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Neil Leibman stepped down Monday from his role with the Texas Rangers as chairman of the…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Neil Leibman stepped down Monday from his role with the Texas Rangers as chairman of the company that oversees local television broadcasts of games, and the MLB team’s sports and entertainment group.

The Rangers said Leibman, part of the ownership group that bought the team in 2010, left his position with the club to focus on other business opportunities.

Leibman was chairman of Rangers Sports Media & Entertainment Company, which was announced in January 2025 as the parent company for the then-new Rangers Sports Network, as well as REV Entertainment, the team’s official sports and entertainment partner and official booking agent for events at its current and former stadiums.

Before that, he was the team’s COO and president of business operations. He was named chairman of the Rangers ownership committee in 2013.

“Neil has been a constant with the Rangers since our group purchased the club in 2010,” said Ray Davis, the team’s majority owner. “He was part of some of the most significant moments in franchise history and played a large role in our business operations. His contributions to the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation will be part of his legacy, as will the building of Globe Life Field and development efforts in the Arlington Entertainment District.”

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