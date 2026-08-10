Phillies place reliever Caleb Kilian on injured list with left oblique strain

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies placed reliever Caleb Kilian on the 15-day injured list with a left oblique…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies placed reliever Caleb Kilian on the 15-day injured list with a left oblique strain prior to Monday’s series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals and recalled right-hander Chase Shugart from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Kilian, a right-hander, was acquired at the trade deadline from San Francisco along with Luis Arraez. He is 4-7 with a 4.91 ERA with both the Phillies and Giants this season. He got the win in his last appearance on Saturday in Toronto, but appeared to suffer the injury on his last pitch.

Phillies interim manager Dan Mattingly said the strain was moderate, but did not give a timeline for a return.

“Obviously a little disappointing for us,” Mattingly said. “To lose anybody out of our pen is not great. So disappointing for us. Disappointing for him, I believe too. Guys don’t want to get hurt and not be in there. But we got to move on and the next guy up, kind of type thing, and we’ll go from there.”

Kilian had pitched four times in six days since reporting on Tuesday. He is the 10th Phillies reliever to go on the injured list this season.

Shugart is 2-1 with a 4.93 ERA in 33 games this season for the Phillies.

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