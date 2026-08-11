Bryse Wilson signs 1-year deal with Brewers three days after they had designated him for assignment

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bryse Wilson is back with the Milwaukee Brewers three days after they had designated the veteran…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bryse Wilson is back with the Milwaukee Brewers three days after they had designated the veteran right-handed pitcher for assignment.

The Brewers announced before their game against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday that they had signed Wilson to a one-year contract and placed him on their active roster. The Brewers also designated right-hander Lyon Richardson for assignment.

Wilson was designated for assignment and Richardson was promoted from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday when the Brewers were needing a fresh arm for their bullpen. The move came one day after Wilson had allowed only one baserunner while pitching three innings of shutout relief during an 8-6 loss to the Minnesota Twins.

The Brewers, who have the best record in the major leagues, began a stretch of 17 games in 17 days on July 31. Their next off day doesn’t come until Monday, after they have completed a four-game road series against the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Wilson, 28, owns an 0-0 record and 2.63 ERA in six appearances with the Brewers. He had pitched two games with the Chicago Cubs and one game with the Philadelphia Phillies earlier this season.

After he cleared waivers and was optioned to Triple-A Nashville, Wilson opted for free agency. Now he’s with the Brewers again.

Richardson had pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings Monday in a 3-2 loss at San Diego. He gave up five runs over 1 2/3 innings in two appearances with the Cincinnati Reds earlier this year.

The Brewers also announced Tuesday that the Oakland Athletics had claimed left-hander Drew Rom off waivers. Rom, who was designated for assignment Sunday, went 1-0 with a 3.18 ERA in five games with Milwaukee.

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