Ma’a Nonu thrills Kings Park with a solo haka for the Sharks against the All Blacks

DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — South African rugby teams love facing the haka. None have ever replied to New Zealand’s…

DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — South African rugby teams love facing the haka. None have ever replied to New Zealand’s traditional pre-match challenge with another haka.

Until Tuesday.

Ma’a Nonu stepped in front of his new Sharks teammates and performed a solo haka in what will probably be the lasting memory of a tour match the New Zealanders won 54-0 at soggy Kings Park.

Nonu played 104 matches for New Zealand from 2003-15 and has continued playing around the world at age 44. The Sharks signed him a week ago to help develop their young players. Then as their injury list lengthened they drafted him onto the bench to face the All Blacks.

He was reluctant at first. He didn’t want to detract from the Sharks’ first match against the All Blacks in 30 years. He relented to help make up the numbers.

“I thought it would be rude to say no,” Nonu told broadcaster SuperSport. “I thought I would put the boots on and try to help the team really.”

For his first time facing the All Blacks, he talked to New Zealand assistant coaches Tana Umaga and Tamati Ellison on Monday about replying to the All Blacks’ haka.

“Out of respect for our team and on behalf of myself and my family, I thought it was the right thing to do, to answer the boys and the All Blacks,” Nonu said.

So after lining up for the anthems, then watching the haka, he stood alone with the Sharks arrayed behind him, and the All Blacks lined up on the other side of halfway. He performed the All Blacks’ own haka, Kapa o Pango, to initial silence from the crowd and growing cheers.

Afterward, he nodded to the All Blacks, many of whom nodded back. Only Codie Taylor and Beauden Barrett still play for New Zealand from Nonu’s last squad.

“It was such a privilege and an honor, and to do the haka, showing my respect on behalf of my family to the team I love,” Nonu said.

He got into the game with a quarter to go. His first touch was to clatter into flyhalf Ruben Love, who was 2 years old when Nonu debuted for New Zealand.

“I got 20 minutes. I tried my best. It was great to see the (New Zealand) boys,” he said.

“The All Blacks opened up in the last 30 minutes and I was chasing my tail. Credit to them, they’re improving, and all the best to the brothers for the next game.”

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