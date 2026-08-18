Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 in No Sweat Entries for Tuesday MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to build daily fantasy entries for the MLB slate can unlock two $100 no-sweat entries using the latest Betr promo code WTOP. Click here to get in on the action.

Available exclusively for new users, this sign-up promotion delivers up to $200 in bonus value through two separate $100 no-sweat entries ahead of the next MLB game. If those entries happen to lose, you will receive those $100 max tokens refunded directly in Betr Bucks. Additionally, new users receive a free pick for the upcoming games immediately at sign-up, and these rewards can be applied to these specific matchups or any other MLB game on the schedule.

Betr Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $200 in No Sweat Entries

Before you finalize your picks for the 75-51 Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the 50-75 Colorado Rockies or any other matchup, it is important to understand how the welcome promotion works. Here is a quick breakdown of the current sign-up offer:

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $200 bonus (two separate $100 no-sweat entries + free pick) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On August 18, 2026

Whether you are looking to back players in the matchup between the 73-53 Chicago Cubs and the cross-town Chicago White Sox or prefer the contest featuring the 74-51 Atlanta Braves visiting the Minnesota Twins, this Betr promo code provides an excellent safety net. By claiming this offer, you unlock two separate no-sweat entries totaling up to $200 in value. This means you can spread your initial entries across different games or player markets without the stress of walking away empty-handed if your first few predictions fall short.

Keep in mind that this promotion is exclusively available to new Betr customers creating an account for the first time. To successfully claim your $200 in no-sweat entries, you must meet the minimum age requirements for your jurisdiction and be physically located within a participating state where Betr operates. Once your account is verified and funded, you are fully cleared to dive into the MLB action with a pair of backed entries.

Tuesday Night MLB DFS Projections

Using your no-sweat entries on MLB player projections is a strategic way to enjoy the action. If you are eyeing the matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies, here is a look at the hits and strikeouts lines for some of the biggest names on the field:

Player Hits Strikeouts Eric Lauer N/A O/U 3.5 Ryan Feltner N/A O/U 3.5 Freddie Freeman O/U 1.5 N/A Mookie Betts O/U 1.5 N/A Teoscar Hernández O/U 1.5 N/A Andy Pages O/U 1.5 N/A Ezequiel Tovar O/U 0.5 N/A Connor Norby O/U 0.5 N/A Adael Amador O/U 0.5 N/A

When deciding how to build your Betr entries, recent data trends can help point you toward the over or the under.

Starting on the mound, Colorado’s Ryan Feltner faces a tough Los Angeles lineup. His strikeout projection sits at 3.5. Conversely, Dodgers starter Eric Lauer also carries a 3.5 strikeout line.

At the plate, Colorado’s young infielders offer intriguing value to record a hit. Connor Norby has successfully recorded a hit in four consecutive games against the Dodgers. Similarly, Adael Amador rides a hot streak of his own, eclipsing the 0.5 hits mark in three straight matchups with Los Angeles. Ezequiel Tovar is another reliable option to consider for his 0.5 hits projection.

If you prefer backing the star-studded Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts all face a 1.5 hits line. While predicting multiple hits is a taller task, Ohtani’s elite .295 season batting average keeps him constantly in the mix to exceed expectations against a vulnerable Rockies pitching staff.

How to Activate Betr Promo Code WTOP

Claiming this lucrative welcome offer is a straightforward process, allowing you to quickly get in on the action for the upcoming MLB slate. To get started, you need to create and register a new account. You will be prompted to provide standard personal information to verify your identity, and inserting the promo code WTOP during this registration phase is required. Successfully creating your account is the first step, as this officially triggers your eligibility for the no-sweat entries.

Once your account is registered and verified, you need to fund your bankroll. Users must deposit at least $200 using one of the platform’s secure methods to claim the full value of the bonus. Making this qualifying deposit activates your two $100 max tokens alongside your free pick. It is important to note that users do not need to deposit the full $200 when signing up, but they must do so in order to realize the maximum offer of the promotion.

After your account is funded and your tokens are activated, you are ready to hit the diamond. Whether you decide to use your free pick on players from the 74-51 Atlanta Braves battling the 61-65 Minnesota Twins or deploy your no-sweat entries on another thrilling matchup, your Betr bonus ensures your first predictions are fully backed.