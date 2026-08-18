Novig Promo Code WTOP: Claim $25 Bonus for Dodgers vs. Rockies, MLB, NFL Preseason

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with Novig promo code WTOP and spend $10 on any MLB game this week to unlock $25 in Novig Coins. Click here to get in on the action.

It is the perfect time to get involved as the MLB schedule features a couple of highly anticipated matchups, including a non-conference game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (75-51) and the Colorado Rockies (50-75). Meanwhile, the Chicago White Sox (65-59) square off against the Chicago Cubs (73-53) in a fierce crosstown rivalry. By unlocking this Novig promo code, new Novig customers can take advantage of a generous welcome offer ahead of the next game.

Novig Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $25 in Novig Coins

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Spend $10, get $25 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On August 18, 2026

To take advantage of this exclusive welcome offer, new users simply need to register for an account and spend $10 on the platform. Once that initial purchase is complete, Novig will credit your account with $25 in Novig coins. Please note that this promotion is strictly available only for new Novig users who are creating their first account on the platform.

Once your account is loaded with your bonus Novig coins, you can easily apply them to the upcoming sports schedule. Whether you are looking to back the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies, or you prefer to dive into the crosstown rivalry between the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Cubs, this promo provides an excellent way to elevate your sports experience.

How to Make MLB Predictions

Matchup Total (O/U) LAD @ COL 11.5 (O -113 / U -106) CHW @ CHC 8.5 (O -117 / U -104)

If you are looking to make a prediction using your promo, the Dodgers’ moneyline market at -186 presents a strong option. Los Angeles will send probable pitcher Eric Lauer to the mound, backed by a dominant pitching staff that has posted a 3.69 overall ERA and an impressive 9.12 K/9 rate this season. The Rockies, starting Ryan Feltner, have struggled on the mound, carrying a 5.51 team ERA. Given Colorado’s high 1.52 overall WHIP and .289 opponent batting average, taking the Over 11.5 at -113 could also be a solid market to explore.

In the crosstown showdown, the Cubs sit as -162 favorites against the White Sox (+146). Kevin Gausman gets the nod for the Cubs, supported by a pitching staff holding a 4.16 ERA. The White Sox will counter with Bryan Hudson. With the White Sox staff posting a 4.11 overall ERA and an 8.49 K/9 rate, the Under 8.5 at -104 is an intriguing prediction, as both pitching staffs hover in the low 4.00s for their earned run averages.

How to Activate Novig Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get started? Unlocking this offer is a straightforward process. Just follow these steps to set up your account and activate your bonus before the first pitch of the Dodgers-Rockies or White Sox-Cubs games: