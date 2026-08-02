Bet365 Bonus Code: Get $150 Bonus for Any Sunday MLB Game (August 2)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can register with the latest bet365 bonus code offer and bet $10 to get $150 in bonuses or opt for a $1,000 safety net bet. New users in select states can bet $10 to get $365 in bonuses and 50 casino spins (MI, NJ, PA). Click here to activate either offer.

This is a great opportunity for baseball fans to elevate the action on the diamond. Set up a new account on bet365 Sportsbook and start locking in these bonuses. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of these exclusive offers.

Unlock the Best Bet365 Bonus Code for MLB

Below is an overview of the current bonuses available for these MLB matchups:

Bet365 Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA) Bet $10, Get $150 Win or Lose OR $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA) Bet $10, Get $365 + 50 Casino Spins Bonuses Last Verified On August 2, 2026

New bet365 users can unlock $150 in bonus bets simply by placing a $10 wager on MLB matchups, such as the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Boston Red Sox. Regardless of whether your initial bet wins or loses, the bonus bets will be credited to your account. New users can opt for a $1,000 safety net bet instead.

Once the bonus bets are added to your balance, you will have seven days to use them before they expire. Please note that new users registering from Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania will receive a different perk: a “Bet $10, Get $365” bonus bet structure, plus 50 spins to use at bet365’s online casino.

MLB Betting Preview, Odds

Ready to put your bonus bets to use? bet365 features competitive odds across the entire slate. Here is a look at the current moneyline, runline (spread), and totals for the highlighted MLB action:

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers BOS +150 / LAD -200 BOS +1.5 (-139) / LAD -1.5 (+105) 8.5 (O -110 / U -122) Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle Mariners MIN +115 / SEA -149 MIN +1.5 (-200) / SEA -1.5 (+150) 7.0 (O -127 / U -104) San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres SF +120 / SD -161 SF +1.5 (-185) / SD -1.5 (+140) 8.0 (O -116 / U -116)

The Los Angeles Dodgers open as heavy -200 moneyline favorites against the Boston Red Sox. A massive reason for those odds rests on the shoulders of the Dodgers’ star-studded lineup. Shohei Ohtani has been putting on a clinic, boasting a .291 batting average alongside 48 extra-base hits and 67 RBIs across 388 at-bats. Freddie Freeman has also been exceptional, leading the team with a .310 average. Boston, entering as +150 underdogs, will look to counter with the bat of Rafael Devers, who has driven in 61 runs this year.

The San Diego Padres are favored at -161 on the moneyline as they face their division rival, the San Francisco Giants (+120). San Diego’s offense has been powered by Manny Machado, who has tallied 65 RBIs, and Fernando Tatis Jr., who enters the contest hitting a sharp .283. The Giants are far from an easy out, though, especially with Luis Arraez setting the table; Arraez is currently swinging a scorching .328 batting average and has logged 136 total hits on the season.

How to Sign Up With This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Securing your bonus bets is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these steps to activate the offer before the first pitch:

Register Your Account: Click on the links on this page and create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and location. Make a Deposit: Navigate to the cashier section and deposit at least $10 into your new account using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Claim the Offer: Once your account is funded, claim the promotional offer directly through the bet365 app. Place Your Qualifying Bet: To officially activate the offer, place a qualifying cash wager of at least $10 on any available market. Whether you want to back the Minnesota Twins against the Seattle Mariners or pick a run total in another matchup, simply lock in your $10 bet.

Once your initial wager settles, bet365 will credit your account with the bonus bets, giving you extra ammunition for the rest of the MLB season.