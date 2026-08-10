Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus for MLB Games (Aug. 10)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can sign up with the latest bet365 bonus code offer and bet $10 to get a $150 bonus or start with a $1,000 safety net bet. Players in select states can bet $10 to get $365 in bonuses and 50 casino spins (MI, NJ, PA). Click here to redeem either offer.

These promos represent an opportunity for baseball fans to go all in on Monday’s games. There is no shortage of options, with great MLB matchups like Red Sox vs. Blue Jays, Mets vs. Braves and Cardinals vs. Phillies. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this bet365 offer.

Bet365 Bonus Offers for MLB Matchups

Whether you are looking to back the Boston Red Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays, the New York Mets against the Atlanta Braves, or the Philadelphia Phillies against the St. Louis Cardinals, bet365 provides comprehensive lines on all the upcoming action. New users can utilize the current promotional offers detailed below before placing their first wagers on the diamond.

Bet365 Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA) Bet $10, Get $150 Win or Lose OR $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA) Bet $10, Get $365 + 50 Casino Spins Bonuses Last Verified On August 10, 2026

New users in the majority of bet365’s operational states can claim $150 in bonus bets simply by placing a $10 wager, regardless of whether that initial bet wins or loses. This structure presents an immediate opportunity to engage with the upcoming MLB action.

As an alternative in these primary states, users can choose a $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net, which refunds a losing first wager in bonus bets up to $1,000. Meanwhile, bettors logging in from Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania unlock a distinct regional offer: Bet $10, Get $365 in bonus bets, alongside an additional 50 spins for the bet365 online casino.

MLB Odds for Monday’s Best Matchups

Before making your picks, here is a look at the latest MLB lines for the featured matchups available at bet365:

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) Boston Red Sox @ Toronto Blue Jays BOS -185 / TOR +140 BOS -1.5 (+105) / TOR +1.5 (-139) 8.5 (O -104 / U -127) New York Mets @ Atlanta Braves NYM +130 / ATL -172 NYM +1.5 (-179) / ATL -1.5 (+135) 8.0 (O -122 / U -110) Philadelphia Phillies @ St. Louis Cardinals PHI -116 / STL -116 PHI -1.5 (+140) / STL +1.5 (-185) 9.0 (O -116 / U -116)

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves In an upcoming NL East clash, the Braves are solid -172 home favorites over the Mets. Atlanta will hand the ball to probable starter Bryce Elder, who brings a reliable 3.70 ERA across 126.2 innings pitched. The Mets counter with Christian Scott. Despite New York (52-67) being a +130 underdog on the moneyline, Scott has been highly efficient on the mound, sporting a 3.15 ERA and a stellar 11.14 K/9 rate over his 74.1 innings of work.

Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays The Boston Red Sox (64-53) are heavily favored (-185) on the road against the Toronto Blue Jays (56-63). Boston’s probable pitcher, Sonny Gray, has been outstanding this season, suppressing opponent scoring with a 2.78 ERA over 119.2 innings. Toronto will look to Jameson Taillon to keep them in the game, though he enters the contest needing to bounce back from an inflated 6.75 ERA.

How to Activate This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Getting started with this exclusive MLB promotion is a streamlined process. To ensure your account is funded and ready for the first pitch, follow these concrete steps:

Register a New Account: Click on any of the links on this page and create a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your full name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Head to the cashier and deposit a minimum of $10 using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Claim and Wager: Claim your preferred offer and place a qualifying bet of at least $10 on an eligible market, ensuring the odds meet the -500 minimum requirement.

As soon as your initial qualifying wager settles, bet365 will credit the bonus bets to your account, giving you flexible capital for the remainder of the baseball season.