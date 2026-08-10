All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|71
|46
|.607
|—
|New York
|66
|52
|.559
|5½
|Boston
|64
|53
|.547
|7
|Baltimore
|57
|61
|.483
|14½
|Toronto
|56
|63
|.471
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|61
|56
|.521
|—
|Detroit
|58
|60
|.492
|3½
|Cleveland
|58
|61
|.487
|4
|Minnesota
|58
|61
|.487
|4
|Kansas City
|49
|70
|.412
|13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|60
|59
|.504
|—
|Texas
|59
|59
|.500
|½
|Seattle
|56
|63
|.471
|4
|Athletics
|47
|71
|.398
|12½
|Los Angeles
|45
|73
|.381
|14½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|71
|47
|.602
|—
|Philadelphia
|63
|56
|.529
|8½
|Miami
|60
|59
|.504
|11½
|Washington
|59
|61
|.492
|13
|New York
|52
|67
|.437
|19½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|74
|44
|.627
|—
|Chicago
|69
|50
|.580
|5½
|St. Louis
|59
|59
|.500
|15
|Pittsburgh
|58
|62
|.483
|17
|Cincinnati
|56
|61
|.479
|17½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|70
|48
|.593
|—
|Arizona
|63
|56
|.529
|7½
|San Diego
|62
|57
|.521
|8½
|San Francisco
|49
|69
|.415
|21
|Colorado
|46
|72
|.390
|24
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 10 innings
Athletics 4, Boston 3
Miami 12, L.A. Angels 3
Chicago Cubs 10, Kansas City 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 3
Philadelphia 7, Toronto 6, 12 innings
Milwaukee 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Baltimore 10, Texas 5
Detroit 3, San Francisco 1, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 1
San Diego 7, Houston 2
Monday’s Games
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland (Bibee 4-11) at Detroit (Anderson 4-4), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 8-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 5-7), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Sandoval 1-0) at Toronto (Cease 7-5), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Young 8-3) at Minnesota (Ober 7-3), 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 7-6), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Johnson 2-6), 9:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Martinez 11-3) at Athletics (Barnett 1-2), 9:40 p.m.
Houston (Brown 3-1) at San Francisco (Whisenhunt 2-3), 9:45 p.m.
Kansas City (Wacha 5-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Snell 0-1), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Athletics, 3:05 p.m.
Houston at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Washington 7, Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 11, Pittsburgh 1
Miami 12, L.A. Angels 3
Chicago Cubs 10, Kansas City 2
Philadelphia 7, Toronto 6, 12 innings
St. Louis 7, Colorado 4
Milwaukee 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Arizona 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
Detroit 3, San Francisco 1, 10 innings
San Diego 7, Houston 2
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Skenes 9-10) at Miami (Pérez 5-9), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 8-9) at Washington (Irvin 2-5), 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (McLean 8-7) at Atlanta (Pérez 7-6), 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 7-6), 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 15-4) at St. Louis (Pallante 12-6), 7:45 p.m.
Colorado (Sugano 11-5) at Arizona (Bratt 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Harrison 9-2) at San Diego (Buehler 6-5), 9:40 p.m.
Houston (Brown 3-1) at San Francisco (Whisenhunt 2-3), 9:45 p.m.
Kansas City (Wacha 5-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Snell 0-1), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Houston at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
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