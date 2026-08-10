Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB New York 66 52 .559 +7 Boston 64 53 .547 +5½…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB New York 66 52 .559 +7 Boston 64 53 .547 +5½ Texas 59 59 .500 — Detroit 58 60 .492 1 Cleveland 58 61 .487 1½ Minnesota 58 61 .487 1½ Baltimore 57 61 .483 2 Seattle 56 63 .471 3½ Toronto 56 63 .471 3½

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Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 10 innings

Athletics 4, Boston 3

Miami 12, L.A. Angels 3

Chicago Cubs 10, Kansas City 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 3

Philadelphia 7, Toronto 6, 12 innings

Milwaukee 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Baltimore 10, Texas 5

Detroit 3, San Francisco 1, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 1

San Diego 7, Houston 2

Monday’s Games

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland (Bibee 4-11) at Detroit (Anderson 4-4), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 8-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 5-7), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Sandoval 1-0) at Toronto (Cease 7-5), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Young 8-3) at Minnesota (Ober 7-3), 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 7-6), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Johnson 2-6), 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:10 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Chicago 69 50 .580 +6 Arizona 63 56 .529 — Philadelphia 63 56 .529 — San Diego 62 57 .521 1 Miami 60 59 .504 3 St. Louis 59 59 .500 3½ Washington 59 61 .492 4½ Pittsburgh 58 62 .483 5½ Cincinnati 56 61 .479 6

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Sunday’s Games

Washington 7, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 11, Pittsburgh 1

Miami 12, L.A. Angels 3

Chicago Cubs 10, Kansas City 2

Philadelphia 7, Toronto 6, 12 innings

St. Louis 7, Colorado 4

Milwaukee 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Arizona 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

Detroit 3, San Francisco 1, 10 innings

San Diego 7, Houston 2

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Skenes 9-10) at Miami (Pérez 5-9), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 8-9) at Washington (Irvin 2-5), 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 7-6), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 15-4) at St. Louis (Pallante 12-6), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Sugano 11-5) at Arizona (Bratt 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Harrison 9-2) at San Diego (Buehler 6-5), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

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