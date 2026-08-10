Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|66
|52
|.559
|+7
|Boston
|64
|53
|.547
|+5½
|Texas
|59
|59
|.500
|—
|Detroit
|58
|60
|.492
|1
|Cleveland
|58
|61
|.487
|1½
|Minnesota
|58
|61
|.487
|1½
|Baltimore
|57
|61
|.483
|2
|Seattle
|56
|63
|.471
|3½
|Toronto
|56
|63
|.471
|3½
___
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 10 innings
Athletics 4, Boston 3
Miami 12, L.A. Angels 3
Chicago Cubs 10, Kansas City 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 3
Philadelphia 7, Toronto 6, 12 innings
Milwaukee 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Baltimore 10, Texas 5
Detroit 3, San Francisco 1, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 1
San Diego 7, Houston 2
Monday’s Games
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland (Bibee 4-11) at Detroit (Anderson 4-4), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 8-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 5-7), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Sandoval 1-0) at Toronto (Cease 7-5), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Young 8-3) at Minnesota (Ober 7-3), 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 7-6), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Johnson 2-6), 9:38 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Chicago
|69
|50
|.580
|+6
|Arizona
|63
|56
|.529
|—
|Philadelphia
|63
|56
|.529
|—
|San Diego
|62
|57
|.521
|1
|Miami
|60
|59
|.504
|3
|St. Louis
|59
|59
|.500
|3½
|Washington
|59
|61
|.492
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|58
|62
|.483
|5½
|Cincinnati
|56
|61
|.479
|6
___
Sunday’s Games
Washington 7, Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 11, Pittsburgh 1
Miami 12, L.A. Angels 3
Chicago Cubs 10, Kansas City 2
Philadelphia 7, Toronto 6, 12 innings
St. Louis 7, Colorado 4
Milwaukee 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Arizona 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
Detroit 3, San Francisco 1, 10 innings
San Diego 7, Houston 2
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Skenes 9-10) at Miami (Pérez 5-9), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 8-9) at Washington (Irvin 2-5), 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 7-6), 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 15-4) at St. Louis (Pallante 12-6), 7:45 p.m.
Colorado (Sugano 11-5) at Arizona (Bratt 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Harrison 9-2) at San Diego (Buehler 6-5), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
___
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