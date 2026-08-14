Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte leaves game vs. Braves with left knee soreness

ATLANTA (AP) — Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte left Arizona’s game against Atlanta after the first inning Friday with left…

ATLANTA (AP) — Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte left Arizona’s game against Atlanta after the first inning Friday with left knee soreness.

The three-time All-Star fielded a grounder by Braves leadoff man Drake Baldwin going to his left and awkwardly tried to turn to throw to first. Marte dropped the ball as he turned and Baldwin reached on an infield single.

Marte finished the inning, but did not return for the second. Ildemaro Vargas moved from first base to second, Tim Tawa moved from center field to first and Jorge Barrosa came in to play center.

Marte is batting .251 and leads Arizona with 21 homers and 68 RBIs. He’s played 95 games at second base this year.

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