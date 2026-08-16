Athletics place OF Tyler Soderstrom on the 10-day IL with a left hip impingement

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Athletics lost another slugger when they placed outfielder Tyler Soderstrom on the 10-day injured…

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Athletics lost another slugger when they placed outfielder Tyler Soderstrom on the 10-day injured list on Sunday with a left hip impingement.

The 24-year-old Soderstrom is batting .245 with 19 homers and 56 RBIs in 109 games this season. He set career highs with 25 homers, 93 RBIs and a .276 batting average in 158 games last year.

The Athletics already were playing without first baseman Nick Kurtz and catcher Shea Langeliers. Kurtz is on the IL with a right thumb injury that could sideline him for the rest of the year. Langeliers had season-ending surgery on his right knee last month.

Also Sunday, the A’s claimed left-hander Joe Rock off waivers from the Chicago White Sox and optioned him to Triple-A Las Vegas. Infielder Darell Hernaiz was recalled from the minors, and right-hander Justin Sterner was transferred to the 60-day IL.

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