Cameroon faces Malawi in the final of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Cameroon faces tournament debutant Malawi in the final of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations on…

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Cameroon faces tournament debutant Malawi in the final of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday, when one of the teams will win the trophy for the first time.

Cameroon, which missed the last edition, defeated host nation Morocco on penalties in the semifinals, where Malawi overcame Algeria thanks to starring performances from the Chawinga sisters, Tabitha and Temwa.

They both scored in the 3-1 win against Algeria and together have scored nine of Malawi’s 12 goals in the tournament.

Cameroon is making its fourth appearance in the final after losing three – all to 10-time winner Nigeria.

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