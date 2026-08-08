Arsenal lands Bruno Guimarães from Newcastle ahead of Premier League title defense

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal completed the signing of Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimarães from Newcastle on Saturday. The Premier League champion…

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal completed the signing of Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimarães from Newcastle on Saturday.

The Premier League champion paid a reported 75 million pounds ($101 million) for Guimarães, who signed a long-term deal at the Emirates.

“I’m very excited,” Guimarães said. “I’m at the point of my life where I need a challenge like this. I want to win trophies, I want to make history and I think I’m in the right place to do it.”

Newcastle did not want to sell its captain, but the 28-year-old Guimarães had told the club he wanted to leave.

Newcastle signed Guimarães from Ligue 1 club Lyon in January 2022 and he swiftly established himself as a talisman for the team, as well as one of the most influential midfielders in the Premier League.

Guimarães helped Newcastle win the English League Cup in 2025 — the club’s first major domestic trophy in 70 years — and also played a pivotal role in the team twice qualifying for the Champions League.

He joins an Arsenal midfield anchored by Declan Rice as the team bids for back-to-back Premier League titles.

Guimarães has made 48 appearances for Brazil, including at the recent World Cup. He won a gold medal at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“It’s massive what I have done so far, but I want more. I want to win for Arsenal. I want to win more trophies in my career, and I think I’m in the right place, at my peak at 28 years old,” Guimarães said.

“I want to put my name in the club history. Someday, when I leave, I want players to come here and say I want to do exactly what Bruno did for the club.”

Guimarães’ departure is a further blow to Newcastle after star players Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali also left during this transfer window. Eddie Howe stepped down as coach at the end of last month after nearly five years in charge.

Howe was replaced by Matthias Jaissle.

“This is one of the toughest decisions of my life,” Guimarães said in a statement on Newcastle’s website. “When I arrived, the club was in a challenging position and I am incredibly proud of what we achieved together. I fell in love with this place. I really mean that.

“This move is very tough because Newcastle means so much to me, but I wanted to experience something new in my life. I feel ready for a new challenge for myself and my family. I had a very positive conversation with Matthias Jaissle, and I leave knowing the club is in very good hands.”

Guimarães will continue his tradition of wearing shirt number 39 — the dispatch number of his father’s taxi in Rio de Janeiro.

“It means everything to me. I have the tattoo of the 39 as well,” Guimarães said. “My father was a taxi driver in Brazil for more than 20 years. The taxi, of course, gave me everything for my family, the place we live, the food, my clothes, everything.

“So when I got the chance to sign to a top club in Brazil, I asked my father which number I should take and he said 39. I was upset a little bit because I wanted to take the 97. He said: ‘No, no, take the 39. The 39 gave you everything.’”

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