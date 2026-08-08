The Hunt: Suspected Russian attacks in Europe indicate Ukraine war is spreading

On this episode of "The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green," Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director at the Counter Extremism Project, says suspected Russian attacks in Europe may indicate the Ukraine war is spreading.

This week, Russia launched one of its deadliest attacks on Kyiv in months using missiles and drones.

At least 17 people were killed and more than 40 wounded, but 800 miles away in Germany, Russia is suspected of launching an attack on an airport, possibly expanding the war.

On this episode of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director at the Counter Extremism Project, discusses what happened.

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WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green speaks with Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler about suspected Russian attacks in Europe.

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