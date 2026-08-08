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The Hunt: Suspected Russian attacks in Europe indicate Ukraine war is spreading

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

August 8, 2026, 8:16 AM

This week, Russia launched one of its deadliest attacks on Kyiv in months using missiles and drones.

At least 17 people were killed and more than 40 wounded, but 800 miles away in Germany, Russia is suspected of launching an attack on an airport, possibly expanding the war.

On this episode of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director at the Counter Extremism Project, discusses what happened.

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WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green speaks with Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler about suspected Russian attacks in Europe.

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J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

jgreen@wtop.com

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