Dodgers face the Diamondbacks looking to break road skid

Los Angeles Dodgers (69-47, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (62-55, second in the NL West) Phoenix; Saturday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (69-47, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (62-55, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (11-7, 2.76 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 121 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (6-1, 3.66 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -183, Diamondbacks +155; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to stop their five-game road slide in a matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona has a 62-55 record overall and a 34-24 record at home. The Diamondbacks have gone 26-11 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Los Angeles has a 69-47 record overall and a 36-24 record on the road. The Dodgers have the second-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .431.

The teams meet Saturday for the 12th time this season. The Diamondbacks lead the season series 6-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 22 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 62 RBIs while hitting .246 for the Diamondbacks. Geraldo Perdomo is 15 for 44 with a double, two triples and a home run over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 22 doubles, two triples and 26 home runs for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 14 for 38 over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .257 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Dodgers: 2-8, .280 batting average, 5.64 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Tommy Troy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Merrill Kelly: day-to-day (leg), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Lawlar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (lower body), Zac Gallen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (adductor), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drey Jameson: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryne Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dalton Rushing: 10-Day IL (arm), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Klein: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Will Smith: 60-Day IL (neck), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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