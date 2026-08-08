Pirates aim to end losing streak in game against the Mets

New York Mets (51-66, fifth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (57-61, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Saturday,…

New York Mets (51-66, fifth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (57-61, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Robert Stock (0-1, 1.80 ERA, 0.60 WHIP, four strikeouts); Pirates: Bubba Chandler (4-8, 4.49 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates -141, Mets +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates enter a matchup with the New York Mets after losing four in a row.

Pittsburgh is 29-29 in home games and 57-61 overall. Pirates hitters have a collective .334 on-base percentage, the fourth-ranked percentage in the NL.

New York has a 51-66 record overall and a 26-32 record in road games. The Mets are 25-45 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Mets have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 27 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs for the Pirates. Brandon Lowe is 11 for 41 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Carson Benge leads the Mets with a .270 batting average, and has 15 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs, 33 walks and 46 RBIs. A.J. Ewing is 12 for 40 with three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .213 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Mets: 6-4, .230 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (hand), Mitch Keller: 60-Day IL (arm), Ryan O’Hearn: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Konnor Griffin: 60-Day IL (finger)

Mets: Carson Benge: day-to-day (wrist), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (forearm), Juan Soto: 10-Day IL (calf), Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (hand), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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