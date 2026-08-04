Arraez grateful to be in playoff race and thanks new Phillies teammate Harper for changing positions

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Newly acquired Phillies second baseman Luis Arraez is excited to be in Philadelphia and in a playoff…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Newly acquired Phillies second baseman Luis Arraez is excited to be in Philadelphia and in a playoff race. He’s also grateful that two-time MVP Bryce Harper was willing to make a position switch.

“I was surprised, but I’m really excited to be here,” Arraez said Tuesday ahead of his Phillies debut.

A three-time batting champion and four-time All-Star, Arraez was slotted into the cleanup spot behind Harper for Tuesday night’s game against Washington. In 105 games with the San Francisco Giants this season, he batted an NL-best .324 with just 21 strikeouts in 464 plate appearances.

“I love to put the ball in play,” he said. “I hate strikeouts.”

Arraez’s acquisition for a pair of minor leaguers required Philadelphia to revamp its defensive lineup, most notably with Harper moving back to right field from first base. Harper last played the outfield on April 16, 2022, and moved to the infield after he suffered an elbow injury on a throw that led to Tommy John surgery. He consented to the switch to help the team, he said Monday.

“That’s a pro,” Arraez said of Harper. “A lot of respect from me.”

Interim manager Don Mattingly said that while Harper will need to ramp up to full arm strength, there are no issues with his throwing.

“No restrictions on how he plays,” Mattingly said.

Alec Bohm is moving from third base to first, and Bryson Stott will vacate second base for Arraez and shift to third.

“There may be some bumps and bruises with this, but these guys are baseball players and they’re going to be fine,” Mattingly said.

Mattingly considered batting Arraez in the leadoff spot but ultimately decided to put slugger Kyle Schwarber at the top of the lineup and Arraez in the cleanup role, which is not typical for a contact hitter. Arraez, who has four homers and 43 RBIs this season, said he doesn’t worry about where he bats in the order.

“I just want to go there and try to help the team,” he said.

The Giants were 17 games under .500 entering Tuesday, while Philadelphia is in position for an NL wild card.

“I can’t wait,” Arraez said.

But he won’t try to change his game, which is a throwback to a bygone era when there wasn’t such an emphasis on power.

“It’s not my game,” Arraez said. “If I change it, I’ll be in my house watching the guys play baseball.”

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