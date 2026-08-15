Algeria beats Morocco 3-2 on penalties to finish third at Women’s Africa Cup of Nations

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Algeria defeated Morocco 3-2 on penalties to finish third at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations…

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Algeria defeated Morocco 3-2 on penalties to finish third at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday and leave its old rival with a bitter taste after failing to win any of the three editions in a row it has hosted.

Morocco’s Nouhaila Benzina had the chance to seal victory in stoppage time with a penalty, but she struck the post and the match finished 1-1 to set up the shootout.

Benzina’s spot kick was awarded after a VAR check penalized Algeria’s Lana Smits for catching Sakina Ouzraoui in the face with a flailing arm. Ouzraoui stayed down and held her mouth as she waited for the referee’s whistle.

Lina Boussaha had scored late for Algeria, canceling out Kautar Azraf’s goal before the break for the hosts.

Algeria goalkeeper Chloe N’Gazin saved two penalties in the shootout, leaving Morocco coach Jorge Vilda – who won the World Cup with Spain in 2023 – nonplussed on the sideline.

It’s Algeria’s best finish at a WAFCON.

Morocco’s bid to reach the final for the third time straight ended after defeat to Cameroon on penalties in their semifinal.

Cameroon will play tournament debutant Malawi in Sunday’s final.

All four semifinalists have qualified for the Women’s World Cup in Brazil next year, while Ghana and South Africa kept their qualification hopes alive by progressing to the World Cup intercontinental playoffs.

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