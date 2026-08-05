2026 Little League Softball World Series Glance

At Greenville, N.C.
All Times EDT
ORANGE BRACKET
ASIA-PACIFIC REGION, Sangō, Japan; CENTRAL REGION, Owensboro, Ky.; LATIN AMERICA REGION, Guayama, PR; MID-ATLANTIC REGION, Toms River, N.J.; NEW ENGLAND REGION, Bristol, Conn.; WEST REGION, Live Oak, Calif.
PURPLE BRACKET
CANADA REGION, Repentigny, Quebec; EUROPE & AFRICA REGION, Bologna, Italy; NORTH CAROLINA REGION, Clayton, N.C.; NORTHWEST REGION, Snohomish, Wash.; SOUTHEAST REGION, Lake Mary, Fla.; SOUTHWEST REGION, Helotes, Texas
Double Elimination
Sunday, Aug. 2
Game 1: Lake Mary (Fla.) 14, Snohomish (Wash.) 0
Game 2: Sangō (Japan) 4, Toms River (N.J.) 1
Game 3: Owensboro (Ky.) 11, Live Oak (Calif.) 1
Monday, Aug. 3
Game 4: Clayton (N.C.) 16, Repentigny (Quebec) 4
Game 5: Guayama (PR) 7, Sangō (Japan) 2
Game 6: Lake Mary (Fla.) 15, Bologna (Italy) 0
Game 7: Clayton (N.C.) 2, Helotes (Texas) 1
Game 8: Owensboro (Ky.) 15, Bristol (Conn.) 1
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Game 9: Snohomish (Wash.) 7, Helotes (Texas) 3
Game 10: Toms River (N.J.) 13, Bristol (Conn.) 3
Game 11: Sangō (Japan) 1, Live Oak (Calif.) 0
Game 12: Repentigny (Quebec) 2, Bologna (Italy) 1
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Game 13: Toms River (N.J.) 11, Sangō (Japan) 0
Game 14: Snohomish (Wash.) vs. Repentigny (Quebec), 1 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 6
Game 15: Lake Mary (Fla.) vs. Clayton (N.C.), 1 p.m.
Game 16: Guayama (PR) vs. Owensboro (Ky.), 5 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 7
Game 17: Game 15 loser vs. Game 14 winner, 3 p.m.
Game 18: Game 16 loser vs. Toms River (N.J.), 6 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 8
Orange Bracket Championship
Game 19: Game 16 winner vs. Game 18 winner, 3 p.m.
Purple Bracket Championship
Game 20: Game 15 winner vs. Game 17 winner, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 9
Third Place
Game 21: Game 19 loser vs. Game 20 loser, 10 a.m.
Championship
Game 22: Game 19 winner vs. Game 20 winner, 3 p.m.
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