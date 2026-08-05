Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP: Spend $10 on MLB Games, Get $50 Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with Onyx Odds promo code WTOP and take advantage of a $50 bonus ahead of the upcoming MLB slate. Click here to get in on the action.

New players can spend $10 and get $50 in bonus picks. Rather than being restricted to a single matchup, this flexible promotion can be used across any of the MLB prediction markets available this week. This includes an exciting schedule featuring the St. Louis Cardinals visiting the New York Yankees, the Chicago White Sox taking on the Boston Red Sox, and the Miami Marlins battling the Atlanta Braves.

Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $50 in Bonus Picks

Before locking in your entries for the upcoming matchups, review the essential details of the welcome offer below:

Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Spend $10, Get $50 in Bonus Picks Bonus Last Verified On August 5, 2026

To qualify for this lucrative welcome offer, you must be one of the eligible new Onyx Odds customers creating a platform account for the very first time. Once your account is set up, simply follow the core mechanic of the promotion: Spend $10, Get $50 in Bonus Picks. Whether you plan to back the Atlanta Braves at home with Bryce Elder on the mound or prefer the Miami Marlins behind Eury Pérez, placing your initial $10 entry will automatically unlock $50 in bonus picks to use on the rest of the MLB slate.

Before signing up, it is important to keep the platform’s eligibility requirements in mind. Onyx is available in most states, but users must be at least 18 to play and physically present in a state where the platform operates. As long as you meet these straightforward criteria, you can claim your bonus picks and get right into the prediction markets.

How to Make Picks on MLB This Week

When evaluating these full-game markets, the teams’ overall records offer valuable context for identifying the stronger entries. The Yankees enter their contest with a solid 64-50 record, making them a clear favorite against a Cardinals squad sitting below .500 at 56-58. Meanwhile, the Braves boast an impressive 68-45 mark as they take on the 58-56 Marlins. In Boston, the Red Sox hold a winning record at 61-51 as they welcome the 59-53 White Sox. Keeping these overall season standings in mind can help guide your matchup selections as you unlock your Onyx bonus.

How to Activate Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP

Ready to jump into the action? Claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow the steps below to set up your account and secure your bonus picks before the first pitch:

Register Your Account: Click on any of the links on this page and create a new account by providing standard personal information, such as your full name, email address, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: To ensure compliance with platform regulations, you will need to provide proof of identification to confirm your age and location. Apply the Promo Code: When prompted during the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP to officially link the welcome offer to your new account. Make Your Qualifying Entry: Spend $10 on your first prediction market entry.

Once your initial $10 entry is submitted, you will immediately unlock your $50 in Bonus Picks. You can use these bonus picks on any MLB game this week, giving you plenty of flexibility to back the St. Louis Cardinals at the New York Yankees, the Chicago White Sox at the Boston Red Sox, or the Miami Marlins at the Atlanta Braves.