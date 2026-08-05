ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus for Wednesday MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with ProphetX promo code WTOP and trade $10 and get $20 in bonus cash on the peer-to-peer exchange platform. Click here to get in on the action.

This guide explains exactly how new users can take advantage of this welcome offer ahead of Wednesday’s MLB matchups. Whether you plan to utilize the peer-to-peer exchange for the headline contest between the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees, other August 5 games like the New York Mets at Cleveland Guardians and Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies, or any other MLB matchup this week, this bonus cash offer provides an excellent way to jumpstart your account.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP Delivers $20 Bonus

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in eligible US states Bonus Last Verified On August 5, 2026

For new ProphetX customers looking to dive into the MLB action, the current ProphetX promo code WTOP unlocks a trade $10, get $20 bonus in cash. Because ProphetX operates as a unique peer-to-peer exchange platform, this bonus cash provides a fantastic opportunity to explore its dynamic market structure. To claim the offer, users simply need to place their first $10 trade, and the platform will reward them with $20 in bonus cash. Please note that all participants must be at least 18 years old to participate and claim this bonus.

Once your bonus cash is unlocked, you can immediately apply it to the packed MLB slate. You might look toward the Bronx, where Will Warren and the New York Yankees host Andre Pallante and the St. Louis Cardinals. Alternatively, you can use the peer-to-peer exchange to back the New York Mets as they take on Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians, or find value in the Washington Nationals visiting the Philadelphia Phillies. No matter which matchup catches your eye, this bonus ensures you have extra capital to navigate the prediction markets.

Best Tuesday Night MLB Options

Matchup Moneyline Probability STL @ NYY STL +141 / NYY -156 40.5% / 59.5% WSH @ PHI WSH +153 / PHI -170 38.6% / 61.4%

When searching for the best trades, the statistical matchups reveal some intriguing edges. The Yankees look like a formidable home favorite thanks to a stellar pitching staff boasting a combined 3.34 ERA, which matches up well against a Cardinals lineup slugging just a .694 OPS. Meanwhile, the Nationals present strong underdog value in Philadelphia. Despite the Phillies being heavy favorites, Washington’s offense has actually outproduced Philadelphia this season, posting a .765 OPS and 610 total runs compared to the Phillies’ .706 OPS and 501 runs. Combining these statistical insights with your trade $10, get $20 bonus is a great way to extract maximum value on ProphetX.

How to Activate ProphetX Promo Code WTOP

Ready to jump into the prediction markets? Claiming your welcome offer is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the promotion and secure your bonus cash for the MLB slate:

Register an Account: Create your new account by entering standard personal information to verify your identity. Verify Your Identity: You will be prompted to provide proof of identification to ensure a safe and secure experience on the platform. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP to opt into the promotion. Place Your First Trade: Complete your first $10 trade on the platform.

Once your first $10 trade is placed, ProphetX automatically rewards you with $20 in bonus cash. You can then use these bonus funds to explore the peer-to-peer exchange platform and continue placing your baseball trades.