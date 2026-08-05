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Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $25 Bonus For MLB Wednesday Trades (Aug. 5)

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Start up your new profile using the Novig promo code WTOP offer here and lock in $25 in trade credits when you deposit $10 to your new account.

 

Novig Promo Code WTOP: Activate $25 In Trade Credits

Novig Promo Code WTOP
New Novig User Offer Deposit $10, get $25 in trade credits
Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States
Information Confirmed Aug. 5th

The latest Novig promo code provides a mathematically sound opportunity exclusively for new Novig users to extract immediate value. By registering for a new account and making a qualifying deposit of $10 on the platform, eligible players will instantly secure $25 in trade credits to deploy across the upcoming sports schedule.

This welcome bonus grants you the flexibility to build a diversified portfolio of predictions. You can immediately put your $25 in trade credits to work on tonight’s board, whether you are isolating value in the Chicago White Sox taking on the Boston Red Sox or analyzing the high-leverage showdown between the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies. It is the optimal mechanism for first-time users to build their bankroll.

Use Your Novig MLB Promo Today

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U)
PIT @ MIL PIT +120 / MIL -122 7.5 (O +122 / U -127)
WSH @ PHI WSH +174 / PHI -178 9.5 (O -104 / U +100)
CHW @ BOS CHW +122 / BOS -125 8.5 (O +106 / U -111)

When scanning the board for actionable edges today, the pitching metrics in Milwaukee immediately stand out. The Brewers sit as slight home favorites behind Kyle Harrison. Milwaukee’s starting rotation boasts a stellar 3.40 ERA and an elite 10.363 K/9 rate this season, providing a high floor for run prevention. Pittsburgh counters with standout Paul Skenes. With the total set at an efficient 7.5 runs, backing the Brewers on the moneyline offers a high-probability outcome based on their rotational superiority.

In Philadelphia, the Phillies are heavy favorites with Andrew Painter named as the probable starter. Philadelphia’s pitching staff leverages a heavy strikeout approach (9.944 K/9) to mitigate a slightly elevated 4.18 overall ERA. Washington counters with Jake Irvin, supported by a lineup hitting a respectable .250 with a .326 OBP. Given the lofty 9.5-run total, isolating the under is a pragmatic play if Painter’s swing-and-miss stuff can efficiently navigate Washington’s on-base capabilities.

Finally, the Red Sox host the White Sox at Fenway Park, sending Sonny Gray to the mound against Chicago’s Sean Burke. Boston holds a quantifiable offensive advantage, hitting .246 as a team compared to Chicago’s .238 mark. By pairing Boston’s superior lineup production with Chicago’s pedestrian 4.08 staff ERA, laying the juice on the Red Sox moneyline projects as a solid, data-backed wager.

Activate Your Novig Promo Code WTOP Today

Ready to secure your statistical edge? Claiming this offer is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to activate your Novig promo and deploy your capital on today’s MLB slate:

  1. Create an Account: Register by providing standard personal information here. You will also be required to provide proof of identification to securely verify your account status.
  2. Use the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter promo code WTOP to officially opt into the welcome offer.
  3. Fund Your Account: Process a first-time deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method.
  4. Place Your Bets: Once your initial $10 deposit is confirmed, you will unlock your $25 in trade credits. You can utilize these credits on any available market, from backing the Milwaukee Brewers’ run prevention to attacking the total in the Red Sox vs. White Sox matchup.

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