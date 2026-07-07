Winter Olympics adds synchro skating and freeride for 2030 in French Alps. Nordic combined dropped

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Bonjour to the Winter Olympics synchronized figure skating and freeride skiing and snowboard. Au revoir Nordic…

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Bonjour to the Winter Olympics synchronized figure skating and freeride skiing and snowboard.

Au revoir Nordic combined.

The 2030 French Alps Winter Games program agreed by the International Olympic Committee on Tuesday adds two new disciplines, reprieves snowboard parallel giant slalom. and removes Nordic combined which is currently for only men.

The IOC executive board had a gender parity option by adding women’s and team events, but instead cut completely a sport that has a 102-year Olympic history yet struggled to find a modern audience for its mix of ski jumping and cross-country skiing.

Synchronized skating is widely seen as a discipline only for women, and will join the Olympics in the nine-member Synchro9 format in 2030.

Synchro will be female only when it debuts at the 2028 Youth Winter Olympics in Italy, with a future decision left open to let men also compete in the French Alps.

Freeride takes skiers and snowboarders off traditional slopes to do jumps and turns on more natural terrain.

Snowboard PGS helped make an Olympic star of Czech two-time gold medalist Ester Ledecka and is retained for 2030, the IOC said. The discipline had been at risk after its racing style fell out of favor compared to events with jumps and tricks.

___

AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.