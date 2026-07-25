Wells and Domínguez homer to lead New York Yankees past Philadelphia Phillies 3-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Austin Wells and Jasson Domínguez homered, Ryan Weathers pitched into the sixth inning, and the New York…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Austin Wells and Jasson Domínguez homered, Ryan Weathers pitched into the sixth inning, and the New York Yankees beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 on Saturday.

Cody Bellinger singled, doubled and drove in a run for the Yankees, who have won three in a row and five of their last six. games New York improved its AL-leading road record to 33-22 with its sixth straight victory away from home.

Bryce Harper drove in Philadelphia’s run with a first-inning sacrifice fly as the Phillies fell to 2-6 on a nine-game homestand against the Mets, Dodgers and Yankees that concludes on Sunday.

Weathers (4-7) rebounded from three consecutive poor outings, allowing one run on six hits and seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. David Bednar pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 20th save.

After Harper’s sacrifice fly scored Trea Turner in the first, Wells knotted the game with an opposite-field drive in the third off Brian Keller.

The Yankees took the lead in the sixth with some help from the Phillies. With a runner on first and two outs, Paul Goldschmidt popped up to shallow left field. Edmundo Sosa, playing deep in left, could not get to the ball so shortstop Turner tried to make an over-the-head catch, but the ball bounced off his glove. Bellinger followed with an RBI single to center, putting New York ahead 2-1.

Kyle Backhus (1-1), who started the inning, was charged with the loss.

Philadelphia’s Brian Keller, a 32-year-old career minor leaguer, allowed one run in three innings in his major league debut after Philadelphia opener Tim Mayza tossed two shutout innings.

The Phillies dropped to 14-33 in games in which Zack Wheeler, Jesús Luzardo, or Cristopher Sánchez do not start.

Up Next

Yankees RHP Will Warren (7-4, 4.00 ERA) opposes Phillies LHP Sánchez (12-4, 2.71) in the finale of the three-game series on Sunday night.

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