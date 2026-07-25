Biel and Westwood each score a goal, Kahlina has 5 saves; Charlotte beats Red Bulls 2-0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — All-Stars Pep Biel and Ashley Westwood scored goals in the opening minutes, Kristijan Kahlina had five…

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — All-Stars Pep Biel and Ashley Westwood scored goals in the opening minutes, Kristijan Kahlina had five saves, and Charlotte FC beat the New York Red Bulls 2-0 on Saturday night.

Charlotte (7-6-4), which is unbeaten in four straight overall, snapped a three-game road losing streak and won at Sports Illustrated Stadium for the first time (1-3-1).

The Red Bulls (6-7-4) played a man down after Adri Mehmeti was shown his second yellow card in stoppage time.

Liel Abada darted from the left side to the corner of the penalty area and played a low cross to Biel for a first-touch finish from just behind the penalty spot that opened the scoring in the seventh minute.

Kerwin Vargas raced down the right side and tapped a pass back Westwood, who slipped a rising first-touch shot inside the near post from the edge of the penalty arc to make it 2-0 in the 12th.

Ethan Horvath stopped one shot for New York.

Dean Smith, who was named Charlotte’s coach prior to the 2024 season, has 40 regular-season wins in his first three seasons are a club-best and tied for 11th in MLS history (post-shootout era). Steve Cherundolo won a record 54 games in his first three seasons for LAFC from 2022-24.

Charlotte set the franchise record for goals in a game in a 6-1 home win over the Red Bulls on March 21.

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