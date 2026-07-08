Valkyries beat the expansion Tempo for 6th straight victory

TORONTO (AP) — Janelle Salaun scored 26 points and the Golden State Valkyries held off the expansion Toronto Tempo 83-75…

TORONTO (AP) — Janelle Salaun scored 26 points and the Golden State Valkyries held off the expansion Toronto Tempo 83-75 on Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory.

Fellow reserve Kaitlyn Chen added 16 points for Golden State (16-7). Kayla Thornton had 15 points and nine rebounds.

Isabelle Harrison had 24 points and eight rebounds for Toronto (9-12). The Tempo have lost three straight.

Marina Mabrey scored 11 points a day after being named the Tempo’s first WNBA All-Star. She also had six rebounds and four assists.

LYNX 86, SUN 80

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Kayla McBride scored 23 points, and Minnesota beat Connecticut to give Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve the WNBA record for career wins.

Reeve has 380 regular-season wins, one more than Mike Thibault, whose son Eric Thibault is Minnesota’s associate head coach.

Natasha Howard had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota.

Leila Lacan had 15 points, six assists and six rebounds for Connecticut (5-17) and Olivia Nelson-Ododa scored 14.

The Sun’s Saniya Rivers was taken off the court in a wheelchair and did not return due to a left ankle sprain.

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